 What happened to Mercedes Morr? Cause of death explored as Instagram model passes away at 33

Rising Instagram influencer Mercedes Morr has been announced dead. The model rose to fame on social media by collaborating with established fashion brands including Fashion Nova. Morr had accrued over 2 million followers on Instagram.

The influencer's death came as a shock to many and received traction online after rapper Tory Lanez uploaded an Instagram story regarding her passing. The Convertible Burt singer wrote in the story:

“Rest in peace Queen.”

How did Mercedes Morr die?

The 33-year-old influencer was born in El Paso, Texas. She began posting fashion-related content and pursued a modeling career in 2014.

Although the accurate cause of death remains unknown, there is massive speculation regarding Mercedes Morr’s sudden demise. Some claim that the influencer was either fatally shot in a robbery or had suffered a serious accident, while others speculate that she was infected by the ongoing virus.

None of the claims have come from Mercedes Morr's close sources. No official report of a robbery or fatal shooting has been filed either to corroborate the details of her death.

While paying tribute to the late model, one friend wrote:

"Mercedez I'm so sorry, you did not deserve this at all. You had your whole life ahead of you.”

High profile singers including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion follow the influencer on Instagram.

Morr’s friend and Houston artist Meeko Suave posted a statement on his Instagram story, speaking on behalf of the late influencer’s family. It read:

“Thank you for all the prayers and calls in regards to Mercedes. Her parents are asking that you respect the family. We know everyone is concerned. We will update everyone when all the information is confirmed. Thank you.”

Fans and friends have flooded Mercedes Morr’s latest Instagram post, shared on August 17, with tributes as they mourned her loss.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul