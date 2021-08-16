"Racist and mean as f**k": Cardi B slams haters after video of Lizzo crying leaves fans livid

Lizzo recently broke down in tears while addressing hateful comments on social media. During an Instagram live on Sunday, August 15, 2021, the singer opened up about being bodyshamed and receiving racist messages after releasing her new song Rumors with Cardi B.

She also mentioned that people accused her of making music specifically for the “white audience.” The Grammy Award winner ended up crying in the video and said:

“People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like Rumors the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look…”

Following the heartbreaking video, Cardi B took to Twitter to call out the haters. The rapper wrote:

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.”

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Cardi B also slammed people who called Lizzo’s emotional video a publicity stunt to promote her new single, after haters claimed the song has “flopped” on the charts:

“Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy... Body shaming and calling her mammy is mean & racist as f**k”

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Fans were left enraged after Lizzo cried due to harsh remarks about her race and appearance. They immediately took to social media to criticize the haters and provide their support to the singer.

Fans support Lizzo as singer receives hate on social media

Grammy Award winning singer, Lizzo (Image via Getty Images)

Despite being a successful musician, Lizzo has often been a victim of online hate and negativity. The Good As Hell singer has also been subjected to consistent bodyshaming on social media.

However, the rapper has always been an advocate of body positivity. She is also known for taking down haters with her humorous and sarcastic responses.

Unfortunately, Lizzo admitted that she failed to ignore the hate comments this time and was heartbroken over the negativity:

“I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

She also confessed about being extremely hurt by the consistent hate:

“On the days I feel I should be the happiest… I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard.”

Irrespective of the negativity, Lizzo promised to follow her heart and continue standing up for African-American women in the future:

“I’m doing this s*** for the big Black women of the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes. I’m not going to do what y’all want me to do ever, so get used to it.”

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards…



if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u.



If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

The emotional video of Lizzo crying created outrage on social media, prompting several fans to call out the haters. Netizens flocked to Twitter to slam individuals spreading hate and negativity against the singer:

Lizzo makes a song about people spending energy trying to bring women down. Twitter makes fun about her talent and mostly her appearance, and then she cries on IG live while addressing how damaging this culture is, and she gets made fun of for crying. Y’all so fucking weird. pic.twitter.com/BxvJmFtQYA — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 15, 2021

Y’all have a problem with ANY AND EVERYONE who works with CARDI. Y’all out here saying mean and nasty things about Lizzo just because she worked with Cardi ? Grow tf up like seriously. — GalactaBardi (@bardi_galacta) August 15, 2021

Lizzo slander says a lot about the person bc she has done nothing outside of existing. We say we want Black women in all genres of music but tear apart Black women when they are fat.



Fatphobia is antiblack af. Clearly it allows y’all to view certain people as less human. — 5hahem (@shaTIRED) August 15, 2021

get in loser, we’re going to fight the lizzo haters pic.twitter.com/RKfsbABLUN — val "chloe's roommate" (@valentinaconn) August 15, 2021

lizzo is one of the nicest and supportive celebrities out there, she doesn’t deserve this kind of pain pic.twitter.com/Qba1ymhjQx — aubrey⁴ is happier than ever🧣🦋 (@aubreyvision) August 15, 2021

what exactly did lizzo do to any of y’all ? — ✨ Hoochie GOD ✨ (@_benjvmins_) August 15, 2021

People are SO mean to Lizzo, it’s unnerving. https://t.co/905UscGDST — Nai, the Internet’s Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) August 15, 2021

Nah because who the fuck made Lizzo cry pic.twitter.com/iOCzRTmXM5 — 🍑 (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) August 16, 2021

I am about to fall asleep but I just wanted to say: if you contributed in ANY WAY toward making Lizzo cry, you should be strapped to a rocket and shot into the sun. — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 16, 2021

In addition to Cardi B, the Juice hitmaker also received support from celebrities like Octavia Spencer, Chloe Bailey and Jameela Jamil, among others:

Lizzo makes a song about people spending energy trying to bring women down. Twitter erupts in abuse about her talent and mostly her appearance, and then she cries on IG live while addressing how damaging this culture is, and she gets made fun of for crying. This is so fucked up. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 15, 2021

@lizzo you’re loved everyday. Never seek approval from the world because there will always be those waiting to tear you down. Self love is foundational and only you can build it. #StayStrongBaby https://t.co/361QYTpD2e — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 15, 2021

i’m so proud of you @lizzo people are gonna talk, but you have power in your voice. thank you for inspiring me ❤️🦋 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 15, 2021

Following the plethora of online support, Lizzo decided to focus on positivity and ignore the negative remarks. Towards the end of her Instagram video she mentioned:

"F*** the haters... haters gonna do what they do. They don't know I do it for the mother****ing culture."

Lizzo also took to Instagram to share a clip of herself laughing while displaying her Grammy awards. It is likely that the singer is back in positive spirits and will continue to make music for fans and admirers in the days to come.

Also Read: “I’m not that f*****g big!”: Lizzo claps back with a hilarious response after being accused of killing someone by stage diving

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji