"Racist and mean as f**k": Cardi B slams haters after video of Lizzo crying leaves fans livid

Lizzo recently broke down in tears while addressing hateful comments on social media. During an Instagram live on Sunday, August 15, 2021, the singer opened up about being bodyshamed and receiving racist messages after releasing her new song Rumors with Cardi B.
She also mentioned that people accused her of making music specifically for the “white audience.” The Grammy Award winner ended up crying in the video and said:
“People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like Rumors the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look…”
Following the heartbreaking video, Cardi B took to Twitter to call out the haters. The rapper wrote:
“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.”
Cardi B also slammed people who called Lizzo’s emotional video a publicity stunt to promote her new single, after haters claimed the song has “flopped” on the charts:
“Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy... Body shaming and calling her mammy is mean & racist as f**k”
Fans were left enraged after Lizzo cried due to harsh remarks about her race and appearance. They immediately took to social media to criticize the haters and provide their support to the singer.
Fans support Lizzo as singer receives hate on social media
Despite being a successful musician, Lizzo has often been a victim of online hate and negativity. The Good As Hell singer has also been subjected to consistent bodyshaming on social media.
However, the rapper has always been an advocate of body positivity. She is also known for taking down haters with her humorous and sarcastic responses.
Unfortunately, Lizzo admitted that she failed to ignore the hate comments this time and was heartbroken over the negativity:
“I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”
She also confessed about being extremely hurt by the consistent hate:
“On the days I feel I should be the happiest… I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard.”
Irrespective of the negativity, Lizzo promised to follow her heart and continue standing up for African-American women in the future:
“I’m doing this s*** for the big Black women of the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes. I’m not going to do what y’all want me to do ever, so get used to it.”
The emotional video of Lizzo crying created outrage on social media, prompting several fans to call out the haters. Netizens flocked to Twitter to slam individuals spreading hate and negativity against the singer:
In addition to Cardi B, the Juice hitmaker also received support from celebrities like Octavia Spencer, Chloe Bailey and Jameela Jamil, among others:
Following the plethora of online support, Lizzo decided to focus on positivity and ignore the negative remarks. Towards the end of her Instagram video she mentioned:
"F*** the haters... haters gonna do what they do. They don't know I do it for the mother****ing culture."
Lizzo also took to Instagram to share a clip of herself laughing while displaying her Grammy awards. It is likely that the singer is back in positive spirits and will continue to make music for fans and admirers in the days to come.
