"God knows I've done worse!": Chris Evans' wholesome reply to Lizzo's "drunken DM" wins over the internet

Music sensation Lizzo recently slid into Hollywood actor Chris Evans' DMs in a tipsy fit of bravery.

The 32-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist shared a hilarious TikTok in which she recounted her Instagram exchange with Chris "Captain America" Evans:

Music superstar Lizzo slid into Chris Evans’ DMs 🌝 pic.twitter.com/F1J3VFK6jN — Chris Evans Updates (@cevanspost) April 17, 2021

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker added a hilarious spin to her TikTok, which she captioned:

"Don't drink and DM, kids.... For legal purposes this is a joke"

In the initial TikTok clip, Lizzo revealed the hilarious DM she had sent to Chris Evans: a trio of emojis which included a puff of smoke, a female athlete and a basketball.

Those with a Sherlockian bent of mind would have instantly guessed that this was symbolic of Lizzo hilariously "shooting her shot" with the Marvel star.

What makes her TikTok video all the more humorous is the background audio, where Lizzo lip-syncs her thoughts to TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell's voiceover. The voiceover proclaims:

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

Fortunately, her embarrassment soon turned to delight as Chris Evans actually replied to her DM in a wholesome manner that ended up winning over the internet:

"No shame in a Drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol"

Lizzo reacts to Chris Evans’ response to her drunkenly sliding into his DMs on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/G3kK2MZif9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2021

Evans' informality and his use of emojis soon became a major talking point across social media, as fans gushed over the wholesomeness of this recent exchange.

Twitter reacts to Lizzo x Chris Evans' wholesome Instagram exchange

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Lizzo and Chris Evans have interacted with one another on social media, with several fans sharing their 2019 conversation in response to their recent interaction.

Back then, Chris Evans retweeted a post by Lizzo, featuring a kid dancing with reckless abandon, and captioned it:

"This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be".

In response to this, Lizzo came up with a winner of a response, as she nonchalantly asked for his hand in marriage:

Wow marry me 🥴 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) June 8, 2019

Upon witnessing her reaction to Chris Evans' reply once again, scores of fans took to Twitter to hail the iconic interaction between the two modern-day stalwarts of entertainment:

And when Lizzo and Chris Evans get married?? pic.twitter.com/xTTA8Apjl4 — BUCKY AND SAM ERA!⁷ (@lokisscepterr) April 19, 2021

CHRIS EVANS’ DM TO LIZZO WAS SO CUTE LET ME PASS AWAY pic.twitter.com/28A8OItBVT — lils is cals’ lover (@lwtrockrry) April 19, 2021

now when i get invited to chris evans and lizzo wedding pic.twitter.com/pq2IxQlUn4 — fae ミ☆ (@SZACEDES) April 19, 2021

Lizzo and Chris Evans being a thing is something I lowkey wouldn’t mind seeing... pic.twitter.com/5EBBt2PrBE — MaineVision👁 (@JDBeeat) April 19, 2021

I’m so invested in lizzo and Chris Evans relationship rn😭 like I need UPDATES — Cal ✿ | NSFR (@caIspascal) April 18, 2021

We don’t blame her at all pic.twitter.com/7ThjHGTGKe — Tow (@tk_towhid) April 19, 2021

“I’ve done worse on this app” pic.twitter.com/TdG6WzWEx3 — GeoVSanchez (@GeoVSanchez01) April 19, 2021

Me at Lizzo and Chris Evans’ wedding pic.twitter.com/6ieEffmyWU — Ghost’s girl🤍 (@_HoneyNight) April 19, 2021

Me at Lizzo and Chris Evan’s wedding pic.twitter.com/Ota04p01w7 — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) April 19, 2021

With several fans identifying with the singer's fangirl moment, it looks like there is a wholesome new duo on the block, i.e. Chris Evans x Lizzo.