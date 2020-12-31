Corpse Husband doesn't know who Lizzo is, and the internet can't get over it 

During a recent "Rust" stream, internet sensation Corpse Husband revealed that he doesn't know Grammy-award winning artist Lizzo.

In a clip that has gone viral, the 23-year old YouTuber asked fellow streamers Valkyrae and Jacksepticeye about Lizzo. This came up in the conversation because many of Corpse's fans have been informing him that she recently made a TikTok video to one of his songs.

awww anaha #corpse not know who lizzo was 🙃 pic.twitter.com/IV3RSXF2PO — khiara 🌱 (@khiaracharm) December 30, 2020

Corpse had this to say about the TikTok video.

"I don't actually know who she is, but people said it's a big thing. So I have no clue who Lizzo is"

Many of Corpse's fans were surprised at his nonchalant behaviour. The fans clearly thought it was a big deal. Lizzy is one of the most popular artists in the music industry, and her fame goes beyond music.

Twitter reacts to Corpse Husband x Lizzo

In another clip with Valkyrae, Corpse Husband asked Valkyrae about Lizzo.

"Do you know who Lizzo, who is she? People are saying she posted a TikTok with my song but I don't know who she is "

In light of this recent statement, Twitter was abuzz with quite a few reactions. Here are some of the best:

LITERALLY HOW DOES HE NOT KNOW HER — not o-kay (@corpse_ofc) December 29, 2020

CORPSE DOESNT KNOW LIZZO HELPPPPP — not o-kay (@corpse_ofc) December 29, 2020

How can he exist on the internet without knowing lizzo???? — amyᶜ死🥀 semi ia holiday (@aimskatt) December 29, 2020

hey @lizzo, corpse is wondering who you are.... you could maybe tweet him. i’m sure he’d love to know you, thank you — give corpse a flowerᶜ (@flowers4corpse) December 29, 2020

corpse: “... who is lizzo?”



rae:”a singer right?”



corpse: “i don’t now people are saying she made a video with my song but i don’t know who that is”



PPLLSSS HAHHAAHAH — rubine🌱 (@98CORPSES) December 29, 2020

RIGHT? when he asked who lizzo was yesterday i was just 👁👄👁 — julia🦥🤍 (@tthoughtsofmee) December 30, 2020

Corpse not knowing who Lizzo is has the same energy of Justin Bieber being like “who??” when asked about Shawn Mendes a few years ago — alyssa (@alyssaarielle52) December 30, 2020

corpse still having no idea who lizzo is. that’s it. that’s the tweet. — alt-brosia is 🍃 (@grim_gh0st_g1rl) December 30, 2020

CORPSE DOESNT KNOW WHO LIZZO IS?!?!?!? — emi 👹 (@bilsbaddie) December 30, 2020

corpse is too famous for lizzo 💅💅 — melina (@mwlawliet) December 30, 2020

Corpse doesn't know who lizzo is and sykkuno doesn't know who mgk is lmao — anna⁷°ᶜ 死🥀🌧 (@flyhightae) December 29, 2020

HE DOESNT KNOW LIZZO????? WHAT. — vivi (@peachkkuno) December 29, 2020

Corpse Husband's oblivious nature adds to his charm. He remains one of the most popular YouTubers globally, and incidents like this will only add to this fame.

Corpse is known for entertaining his millions subscribers with Among Us streams. His deep voice and mysterious persona have created an enigma around him. He's also a musician with songs like "E-Girls are ruining my life."

Afterall, it is his music that got world-renowned artists like Lizzo to make TikTok videos. Lizzo achieved global fame by releasing hit singles like "Juice" and "Truth Hurts." The latter also won her a coveted Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.