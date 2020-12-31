Corpse Husband doesn't know who Lizzo is, and the internet can't get over it 

During a recent "Rust" stream, internet sensation Corpse Husband revealed that he doesn't know Grammy-award winning artist Lizzo.
In a clip that has gone viral, the 23-year old YouTuber asked fellow streamers Valkyrae and Jacksepticeye about Lizzo. This came up in the conversation because many of Corpse's fans have been informing him that she recently made a TikTok video to one of his songs.
Corpse had this to say about the TikTok video.
"I don't actually know who she is, but people said it's a big thing. So I have no clue who Lizzo is"
Many of Corpse's fans were surprised at his nonchalant behaviour. The fans clearly thought it was a big deal. Lizzy is one of the most popular artists in the music industry, and her fame goes beyond music.
Twitter reacts to Corpse Husband x Lizzo
In another clip with Valkyrae, Corpse Husband asked Valkyrae about Lizzo.
"Do you know who Lizzo, who is she? People are saying she posted a TikTok with my song but I don't know who she is "
In light of this recent statement, Twitter was abuzz with quite a few reactions. Here are some of the best:
Corpse Husband's oblivious nature adds to his charm. He remains one of the most popular YouTubers globally, and incidents like this will only add to this fame.
Corpse is known for entertaining his millions subscribers with Among Us streams. His deep voice and mysterious persona have created an enigma around him. He's also a musician with songs like "E-Girls are ruining my life."
Afterall, it is his music that got world-renowned artists like Lizzo to make TikTok videos. Lizzo achieved global fame by releasing hit singles like "Juice" and "Truth Hurts." The latter also won her a coveted Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.
Published 31 Dec 2020, 21:57 IST