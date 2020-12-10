Valkyrae doubles Pokimane's viewership to emerge as the most-watched female streamer in November 2020 

Rachel Hofstetter, aka Valkyrae, continues to make waves in the streaming circuit as she has just emerged as the most-watched female streamer for the month of November 2020.

Ever since she made the switch to YouTube from Twitch last year, Valkyrae has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity, which largely stems from her wholesome Among Us streams recently.

In a Twitter post, Stream Hatchet recently revealed the official viewership figures for female streamers for the month of November 2020, where Valkyrae took the first spot, with a clear lead over her peers such as zbing z, Hafu and Pokimane.

Top Peak Female Streamers of November:



1⃣ @Valkyrae: 123K

2⃣ @itshafu: 71K

3⃣ @lanuskylive: 70K

4⃣ zbing z.: 67K

5⃣ @pokimanelol: 66K



Congrats to Valkyrae who also generated 4.75M hours watched last month!



For more insights, read our latest blog post:https://t.co/i7YxexXwBF pic.twitter.com/BRYIetVQpS — Stream Hatchet (@StreamHatchet) December 9, 2020

What's also interesting to note is that Valkyrae's viewership figures are almost double of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, who has millions of more followers on Twitch as well as YouTube.

A remarkable achievement which is sure to bolster her streaming career, Valkyrae's dream run invited several congratulatory messages from her fans online.

Valkyrae climbs her way to the top of the streaming charts

Advertisement

Valkyrae has certainly come a long way since she began her active streaming career back in 2018.

From starting out as a GameStop employee to making the switch to full-time streaming, she eventually went on to become the first female content creator to be signed to esports and lifestyle organization, 100 Thieves.

In January 2020, she signed exclusively with YouTube and has since then been dominating the charts with her Among Us videos.

This year, in particular, has been a monumental one for Valkyrae, with her streams consistently raking in stellar viewership figures:

All thanks to Among Us, streaming with friends, YouTube and 100thieves 🥺 — ^-^ (@Valkyrae) October 16, 2020

Advertisement

Valkyrae has been so successful in 2020 that she has also earned a prestigious nomination for Content Creator of the Year at the upcoming Game Awards.

In the official blog post by Stream Hatchet, YouTube was revealed to have taken a clear lead over Twitch in the department of female streamers, led by Valkyrae:

Image via Stream Hatchet

On realizing her achievement for the month of November, Valkyrae took to Twitter to thank all her fans and supporters:

And we peaked at 150k in December so far?!



All thanks to playing with the coolest people/friends, co-op games like Among Us and Minecraft, YouTube, and 100thieves.



I AM L U C K Y. https://t.co/E012FRHxv4 — ^-^ (@Valkyrae) December 9, 2020

She also followed it up with a motivational message on how numbers do not determine one's worth, adding that it is effort and consistency that ultimately matters in the long run:

Advertisement

GROWTH ALSO COMES FROM EFFORT, CONSISTENCY AND HARD WORK!!!!!!!! 😤🔥🎉😤🔥🎉😤🔥🎉😤🔥🎉😤🔥🎉😤🔥🎉😤🔥 — ^-^ (@Valkyrae) December 9, 2020

After her stellar viewership figures for the month of November were revealed, several people from the online community responded by extending congratulatory messages towards her:

@Valkyrae you are a real queen of YouTube , just got 150K concurrent views this week🔥🔥🔥❤️ — MG Kush (@MGKushKhair) December 9, 2020

LET'S GO RAE — Zxru wants you for Christmas (@Zxru_) December 9, 2020

Guess Rae moving to YouTube was the right move. She’s been popping off — Weirdness (@iiweirdness) December 9, 2020

Advertisement

You deserve it so much queen!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Ketzia (@swiftprentiss) December 9, 2020

VALKYRAE FOR THE WIN!!!! 🥰 CONGRATULATIONS!! ❤️ — stef❕ (@__stefkkuno__) December 9, 2020

your average viewership from the beginning of the year and now is like literally 100x more 😳 I'm proud of you 🥺 — 🧨leo⁷ (@leopisty) December 9, 2020

Advertisement

it’s incredibly deserved rae, you work so hard and you’re smart and funny, that’s why you’re hitting these numbers. proud of you! — valkyrae supremacy (@AM1GOPS) December 9, 2020

you are not lucky rae! you worked hard for this and streamed for soo long! Dont underestimate yourself, it was you.❤ Love you!!! Beyond proud. — s (@valkysraes) December 9, 2020

With Valkyrae entering 2021 on the back of an extremely successful year, fans will eagerly be waiting to see what greater heights lie in store for the world's most popular female streamer in the world at the moment.