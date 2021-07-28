“I’m not that f*****g big!”: Lizzo claps back with a hilarious response after being accused of killing someone by stage diving

Lizzo recently responded to haters who accused her of killing someone during a concert by stage diving. The singer posted a humorous video on TikTok to address the false rumors.

The 33-year-old admitted to being offended by the false accusations, saying:

“So I see a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody.”

She also debunked all the current rumors about the alleged incident in her video:

“That rumor, it’s a lie. First of all, I’ve never stage-dived in my life. And b***h, kill somebody?! You all really gonna put that on my m*********ing name? Like, I know I’m big, but b***h, I’m not that f*****g big.”

Lizzo ended the video with her usual cheeky sense of humor. She hilariously dived atop her bed to prove her statement while clapping back at the accusers.

Fans support Lizzo as singer addresses fatal stage dive rumors

Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, the American is an award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and flutist. The Michigan-native rose to prominence with her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019.

Lizzo began her career as a recording artist by releasing albums like Lizzobangers and Big Grrrl Small World.

She went on to gain immense recognition with her hit singles Juice, Tempo, Truth Hurts, and Good as Hell, among others. Lizzo also became the most nominated music artist at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and won in three different categories.

Lizzo is also recognized for promoting body positivity and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. However, the Grammy-award winner has been subjected to repeated body shaming on several occasions.

One such instance was when the singer was falsely accused of fatally injuring someone from the audience while attempting a stage dive during one of her concerts. The rumor has been making rounds online since last year.

Following months of speculation, Lizzo finally addressed the claims and denied all rumors about the alleged incident. Fans immediately took to Twitter to call out the haters and voiced their support for the star:

LIZZO IS SOOOOOO FUNNY FKABS SOAHE EWKAJEHEBEO pic.twitter.com/ENg6DMahfj — 💜🦋 (@esotericdivine) July 28, 2021

y’all… my nose is starting to run and there are literally tears in my eyes… why would someone say this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Th1vIFDQvf — drè (@runmethemoney) July 28, 2021

Not Lizzo having to clear up rumors that she stage dived and killed somebody 💀💀💀💀 lmfaooooo — maddy (@maddyacv) July 28, 2021

LIZZO IS SO FUCKIN FUNNY LMFAOSOAOAOAO — TOFFEEᴮᴱ∞⁷ ARMY MONTH⚠️💜 (@SoaperToffee) July 28, 2021

Why y'all fucking with Lizzo 😂 pic.twitter.com/kQfJxUH0ss — Lemon Pepper Lou (@LVstackiN) July 28, 2021

pls who made the rumour where lizzo stage dived — Kaohori (@KaohoriT) July 28, 2021

AYO SHE GOT ME IN TEARS. WHY YALL DI LIZZO LIKE THAT 😭 https://t.co/lbzr0aIcJI — bby buddha✨ (@midast0uuch) July 28, 2021

pls why is there a rumor lizzo stage dived and killed someone😭😭 that shit has me rolling — mesmer🌙 (@mesmermax) July 28, 2021

Someone said lizzo killed someone in a crowd while she did a jump dive. 😭😂😂😂 whyyy??? — sArAH ❤️‍🔥 (@Brownsweetchick) July 28, 2021

Lizzo recently also made news for asking fans to maintain social distancing regulations if they see her in public.

On the career front, she signed a production deal with Amazon Studios last year. Fans are also waiting for her to release new music soon.

Also read: “God knows I’ve done worse!”: Chris Evans’ wholesome reply to Lizzo’s “drunken DM” wins over the internet

