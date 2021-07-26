Top 5 most viewed Blackpink music videos in 2021

Blackpink is continually smashing records with every release they make, constantly outdoing themselves. With every release, they set the bar higher and higher to pass. It's no wonder they've been collaborating with the likes of Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and others.

The 4-member YG Entertainment group has been making waves since their debut in 2016, which can make it a little difficult to follow their progress due to the influx of news that is always surrounding them. For that purpose, we've compiled a list of the most viewed Blackpink music videos in 2021.

What are the most viewed Blackpink music videos as of 2021?

1) DDU-DU DDU-DU

Sitting at 1.64 billion views currently, Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU" is currently their highest viewed music video. The 4-member girl group released it on July 15th, 2018, and continues to rack up views to this day.

Upon its release, it took the title of the most viewed online video in the first 24 hours. It is currently the second most-viewed K-POP music video of all time and the #1 most-viewed K-POP music video by a group.

2) Kill This Love

The music video for "Kill This Love" is currently at a little over 1.34 billion views on YouTube. Released on April 4th, 2019, it has been described as a "breakup anthem," telling people to "kill their toxic love."

On February 9th, it was announced by Blackpink's label YG Entertainment that the music video for the song had crossed 1.2 billion views. "Kill This Love" is currently the second most viewed K-pop music video by a group.

3) BOOMBAYAH

"Boombayah" is Blackpink's smash-hit debut single, released on August 8th, 2016. The song peaked on the U.S. World Digital Songs chart on Billboard the same year. It is the first debut song by a K-pop artist to reach 300 million views. "Boombayah" is also the first debut song by a K-pop act to cross 1.2 billion views.

4) As If It's Your Last

The music video for "As If It's Your Last" is currently at 1.04 billion views. Abbreviated as "AIIYL," the track is Blackpink's first official digital single release. The song and its music video came out on June 22nd, 2017. It became the fastest music video released by a K-pop group to exceed 10 million views in just 17 hours.

5) How You Like That

Taking number 5 on this list is "How You Like That," with 925 million views as of now. The video is projected to hit 1 billion views later this year in November. It was released on June 26th, 2020.

The video broke the record for being the fastest music video to exceed 100 million, 200 million, and 500 million views on the platform, at its prime. It is Blackpink's fifth music video to hit 900 million views.

