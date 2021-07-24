Blackpink's net worth: How much does each member of the K-pop group earn?

Blackpink's fame knows no bounds; from smashing records left and right, to modeling for international luxury brands and performing at Coachella, the K-pop superstars have done it all.

The girl group is in high demand, with schedules packed with various activities alongside rumors of them collaborating with Tik Tok and American pop-stars surfacing every other day, these girls are constantly in the spotlight.

With their demand and brand value increasing exponentially day by day, we've compiled some data showcasing how much their value is estimated to be worth.

How much is Blackpink's net worth?

Blackpink's net worth only seems to ever go up. Each of the 4 members of the girl-group have their own solo projects going on, and are involved in promoting high-fashion and internationally renowned luxury brands both individually and as a group.

According to an IBTimes report from 2020, Lisa (or Lalisa Manoban) is ranked with the highest net worth among all 4 members, at around $10 million. Since then, she has participated in a number of promotions and brand deals, returned as a mentor on an idol survival show, and even won several awards for her solo work.

Safe to assume, the 24-year-old star is worth around $12 million to $13 million as of now.

Blackpink members Jennie (Kim Jennie) and Jisoo (Kim Jisoo) are estimated to be worth around the same ballpark, at around $10 million.

Kim Jennie is a rapper and singer for the group; she's been extremely involved in the world of fashion, and even sorted out her own outfits for her solo debut. She frequently models for Chanel, Calvin Klein, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue.

After promoting a brand titled "Chum Churum," they recovered 15% of the sales lost to the after-effects of COVID-19. Jennie released a special collaboration line with eyewear brand Gentle Monster titled "Jentle Home," which she had designed herself.

Kim Jisoo is an ambassador for Dior Beauty, and is gearing up to make her official debut as an actress this year. She has been on the cover of Dazed Korea, and was a model for a Cartier project.

Due to her status as an ambassador for Dior, she frequently collaborates with them on multiple projects, and even attended a live collection showcase for them in 2021. The Blackpink singer is also an endorsement model for cosmetics brand Kiss Me, and partnered with Line Friends to design a character for one of their mobile apps.

According to SeoulSpace, Rosé's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million to $10 million. The Blackpink member is a global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent and a muse for their cosmetics brand.

Earlier this year, she was also made an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. She is currently one of the top most-followed Korean individuals on Instagram. Along with Jisoo, Rosé is also an endorsement model for Kiss Me.

