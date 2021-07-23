Top 5 BLACKPINK commercials so far

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest girl groups across the world right now. They have a towering presence in K-pop at the moment. Their influence and brand value only continue to grow, with corporations, musicians, and influencers from all over the world rushing to collaborate with the group.

This list dives into the five best commercials BLACKPINK has starred in so far.

What is the best BLACKPINK commercial?

1) OLENSXBLACKPINK

It's no secret that every member of BLACKPINK is gorgeous, and this commercial with the lens brand OLENS only furthers the claim. OLENS' colorful circular lenses are on full display, with the girls modeling them effortlessly. The brand first began collaborating with the K-POP girl group in 2017.

2) Adidas Originals

Their latest campaign with the K-pop girl group was announced earlier this year, in March 2021. The sports brand released a suave promotional video featuring the BLACKPINK girls sporting their line of clothing. Previously, the ladies have modeled their NIZZA collection.

3) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile and BLACKPINK are both extremely popular in their respective industries, so combining the two entities was no less than iconic, to say the least. During the special event, players of PUBG Mobile were able to complete missions to win exclusive rewards and had a chance to win a signed album by BLACKPINK.

4) Samsung

Samsung has released a limited BLACKPINK edition of their Galaxy A80, featuring the BLACKPINK logo on the back. To promote Samsung's phone, BLACKPINK created a new catchy tune and danced to it in an entrancing and cute video. While this isn't classified as a commercial per-se, the song and dance are pretty catchy considering their purpose.

5) Globe PH

BLACKPINK's brand endorsements have ranged from phones to make-up to cars, and apparently, internet services aren't exempt from their reach. Globe PH had BLACKPINK on board for an advertisement on their service, with a poppy, bright and glitzy commercial.

Honorary mention: AIS 5G

In 2020, Thailand's AIS 5G service dropped a commercial featuring Lisa of BLACKPINK and BamBam of Got7. While this ad only features Lisa from the girl group, the ad is very memorable for BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) as the 2 K-POP idols have been friends since their childhood days.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen