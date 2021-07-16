What are the ages of the BLACKPINK members in 2021?

BLACKPINK is YG Entertainment's latest girl group, consisting of 4 members - Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. They were the first girl group to debut after the phenomenal success of 2NE1, which led many K-POP enthusiasts to have high expectations for their debut.

The leader of BLACKPINK has not been declared, nor are there any plans to declare one. The members have stated that all of them have a role they're in charge of, and due to the long amount of time they've spent with each other, the girls decided to not elect an official one.

How old are the members of BLACKPINK?

1. Jisoo - 26 years old

Jisoo, or Kim Jisoo, was born on 3rd January 1995. That makes Jisoo 26-years old in 2021. While the BLACKPINK members are all very close to each other, the other 3 members maintain a certain level of respect for her, as she's the oldest.

Jisoo has been described as being polite, funny, and unpredictable on-and-off camera. Her fellow members have called her reliable, and she dotes on her fellow BLACKPINK members a lot, as evidenced by the one time her handwritten letter to Lisa made the latter cry as she was so touched.

2. Jennie - 25 years old

Born on the 16th of January, 1996, Jennie a.k.a Jennie Kim is 25-years old in 2021. The singer, rapper, and model is one year younger than Jisoo, the oldest.

While her stage and on-camera persona seem fierce and intense, in reality, the international superstar is shy and tends to keep to herself. She revealed in their group's documentary that she used to struggle ordering things on the phone. All of the other BLACKPINK ladies love to tease her in a friendly manner, as she is always easy-going and fun to be around.

3. Lisa - 24 years old

Lisa or Lalisa Manoban is 24-years old, the same age as Rosé. She was born on the 27th of March, 1997, making her just a month older than her fellow member.

The other BLACKPINK girls have described her as a secret social butterfly and very extroverted, in comparison to her dominating and serious image on stage. She is very playful and loves to tease the other members in a friendly way. She's stated to be the "class clown" of the girl band.

4. Rosé - 24 years old

Rosé or Roseanna Park was born on the 11th of February, 1997. That makes her the youngest member of the group at 24-years old - although going by South Korea's calendar system, she and Lisa are jointly considered the youngest as they were born in the same year.

Rosé is described as a sensitive soul; Jennie has mentioned that the 24-year-old has cried on multiple occasions when eating really good food. She is emotional, and is the happy pill of BLACKPINK, always cheering everyone up. Rosé is sensitive to other people's needs - always making sure the people around her are in good spirits.

All the BLACKPINK members are very tight-knit, due to the extensive amount of time they've spent training together. A documentary featuring an insight into their "THE SHOW" tour and "IN YOUR AREA" tour will be premiering soon, where fans will be able to get a deeper glimpse into their lives and personalities. Information regarding the purchase of tickets and more can be found here.

