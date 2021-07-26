BLACKPINK's Jennie, seen with Grimes, sparks rumors of a collaboration

BLACKPINK seems to be everywhere. With previous weeks seeing rumors of possible collaborations with TikTok creator Bella Poarch and Disney star Olivia Rodrigo, this week brought another set of stories.
Claire Elise "Grimes" Boucher is a Canadian producer and singer-songwriter whose music has been praised for sounding unique and "ethereal." There have been stories floating around of a collab with Jennie, and the prospects of a Grimes x Blackpink association has fans excited.
Followers of the two took to Twitter to express their excitement and thoughts on seeing them together.
BLACKPINK x Grimes rumors fly after later is seen with Jennie
Grimes posted pictures on her official Instagram earlier today featuring herself and Jennie in front of a SpaceX rocket.
The record producer also posted pictures on her Twitter account.
Jennie also posted the pictures on her own Instagram account, calling Grimes her a "fairy princess."
Fans of the two were left speechless almost immediately, as this was the first time people had seen either of the two hanging out together in real life.
After getting over the initial shock, many spoke up and voiced their thoughts on the two meeting each other. Reactions were mixed; some people stuck to posting funny memes and tweets, while others were displeased.
A minority reached for the stars in hopes that this would signal a new venture for BLACKPINK.
Before these posts, Grimes and Jennie were often seen commenting and interacting on each other's Instagram posts.
Fans ensured to complement their cute and supportive friendship.
This isn't Grimes' first foray into the K-pop world. She had helped produce a song for LOONA/yyxy's sub-unit, titled "love4eva." In fact, she grew so attached to the group during her time with them that she named LOONA's Gowon as her child's godmother (although she might've been joking after all).
Possible BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch x Grimes collaboration?
Many celebrities in the Western hemisphere interacted with Grimes' Instagram post, which amazed fans.
However, one interaction caught the eye — a comment left by Bella Poarch, recently seen with Jennie and Rosé of BLACKPINK in Los Angeles.
Could this note a possible collaboration between Grimes, BLACKPINK, and Bella? Only time will tell. Until then, fans can dream about the possibility.
