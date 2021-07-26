BLACKPINK's Jennie, seen with Grimes, sparks rumors of a collaboration

BLACKPINK seems to be everywhere. With previous weeks seeing rumors of possible collaborations with TikTok creator Bella Poarch and Disney star Olivia Rodrigo, this week brought another set of stories.

Claire Elise "Grimes" Boucher is a Canadian producer and singer-songwriter whose music has been praised for sounding unique and "ethereal." There have been stories floating around of a collab with Jennie, and the prospects of a Grimes x Blackpink association has fans excited.

Followers of the two took to Twitter to express their excitement and thoughts on seeing them together.

BLACKPINK x Grimes rumors fly after later is seen with Jennie

Grimes posted pictures on her official Instagram earlier today featuring herself and Jennie in front of a SpaceX rocket.

The record producer also posted pictures on her Twitter account.

Jennie and Grimes go to space 🧚🏻‍♀️🚀 pic.twitter.com/d3FaY30hOf — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 25, 2021

Jennie also posted the pictures on her own Instagram account, calling Grimes her a "fairy princess."

Fans of the two were left speechless almost immediately, as this was the first time people had seen either of the two hanging out together in real life.

jennie and grimes are the last people i expect to be together...and climbing rockets? oh wow pic.twitter.com/A7Na0i0l38 — k开i ⁷ (@kimjongination) July 25, 2021

WHAT IS JENNIE DOING WITH GRIMES WTF 😭 pic.twitter.com/iQAREk2RQI — a. (@rosebluese) July 25, 2021

JENNIE AND GRIMES? *rubs eyes furiously* JENNIE AND GRIMES!?? pic.twitter.com/nuChsquhp4 — ghostcarrot (@17juns) July 25, 2021

After getting over the initial shock, many spoke up and voiced their thoughts on the two meeting each other. Reactions were mixed; some people stuck to posting funny memes and tweets, while others were displeased.

A minority reached for the stars in hopes that this would signal a new venture for BLACKPINK.

grimes made gowon the godmother of her baby and jennie’s friends with grimes so somehow gowon and jennie know each othe- pic.twitter.com/8efnzHwYkq — naz 🍭 (@cybergirIz) July 25, 2021

did i just see pics of grimes and jennie together pic.twitter.com/bzRMsxBuGj — zelda♡ (@planetspira) July 26, 2021

first chaennie with bella, then jennie with grimes. never in my life wouldve i thought i’d see them together what a random pairing 😭 — ً (@LEGENDHARMONY) July 25, 2021

jennie hanging out with grimes pic.twitter.com/WJLNdgNrYA — honey (@fairyaffinity) July 25, 2021

not Jennie betraying my trust and hanging with an epitome of a greenwashing capitalist 🤢 pic.twitter.com/WTXDe03C4v — Lisa Fevral🌙🦋 (@LisaFevral) July 25, 2021

Alexa Demie liked Grimes post which means she met Jennie in L.A which then means that Jennie is doing a cameo in Euphoria season 2 — alba (@jenniesillusion) July 25, 2021

HEAR ME OUT. grimes and jennie are friends ➡ grimes told jennie she once collabed with a kpop gg subunit, loona yyxy ➡ jennie checks out yyxy ➡ jennie jams to yyxy ➡ yyxy & jennie become besties ➡ yyxy introduces jennie to the rest of loona & vise versa ➡ loonapink besties pic.twitter.com/sVFzu5ybR7 — nic (@jichuufilms) July 25, 2021

Grimes is gonna get Jennie into crypto scams. We're doomed. — Asian Junkie (@asianjunkiecom) July 26, 2021

jennie on wikipedia looking up who grimes is while hanging out with her — &zuzu #ThankYouGugudan (@SOHYEONLYFANS) July 25, 2021

The anti capitalism leaving my body after seeing Jennie and Grimes together pic.twitter.com/KPo4IM2pVV — dani (@DaniellaAlright) July 25, 2021

Jennie after spending 5 mins with grimes

pic.twitter.com/SmM2kqYigA — m (@rockpinks) July 25, 2021

Before these posts, Grimes and Jennie were often seen commenting and interacting on each other's Instagram posts.

A comment left by Jennie on Grimes' previous Instagram post

Fans ensured to complement their cute and supportive friendship.

This isn't Grimes' first foray into the K-pop world. She had helped produce a song for LOONA/yyxy's sub-unit, titled "love4eva." In fact, she grew so attached to the group during her time with them that she named LOONA's Gowon as her child's godmother (although she might've been joking after all).

Possible BLACKPINK x Bella Poarch x Grimes collaboration?

Many celebrities in the Western hemisphere interacted with Grimes' Instagram post, which amazed fans.

However, one interaction caught the eye — a comment left by Bella Poarch, recently seen with Jennie and Rosé of BLACKPINK in Los Angeles.

A comment left by Tik Tok star Bella Poarch (Image via Instagram)

Could this note a possible collaboration between Grimes, BLACKPINK, and Bella? Only time will tell. Until then, fans can dream about the possibility.

