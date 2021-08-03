Are Chris Evans and Lizzo dating? MCU star sends fans into a frenzy as he responds to singer's pregnancy rumors

Chris Evans and Lizzo are taking the internet by storm once again. Fans of the MCU star are well-aware of his fun online camaraderie with the Grammy-award winning singer. It all started when the latter slid into Chris Evans’ DMs, earlier this year.

The “Juice” hitmaker took a step forward by jokingly stating she is pregnant with Chris Evans’ child. Last week, Lizzo posted a hilarious TikTok video, saying she is expecting her first child with the Captain America star.

Music superstar Lizzo jokes that she and Chris Evans are having a baby! 😆🍼🚼

(via lizzo’s official tiktok) pic.twitter.com/UdRjUZxUUL — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) July 28, 2021

The video, which was made in response to a fan comment, shows Lizzo cradling her belly while playing the OST from Captain America: The First Avenger. The singer also humorously mentioned:

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”

As the video continued to make the rounds online, Chris Evans responded to the funny rumors by sliding back into Lizzo’s DMs. The actor used his own sense of humor and wrote:

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol. Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol."

Screenshots of Chris Evans and Lizzo's conversation https://t.co/By8aMqMVLs pic.twitter.com/7B0RLUP6W7 — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) August 1, 2021

Lizzo further shared the screenshot of the DM on her TikTok, jokingly stating “all the rumors are true”. The musician also placed a humorous caption on the video that read:

“Guess what besties? We secured the child support bag!!!”

Chris Evans jokingly responds to Lizzo's tiktok where she joked about having his baby pic.twitter.com/GjbickDXnJ — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) August 1, 2021

Interestingly, the video also included a snippet of Lizzo’s upcoming single, “Rumors”. The song is reportedly slated for release on Friday, August 13th, 2021.

Internet reacts to Chris Evans x Lizzo pregnancy rumors

Chris Evans and Lizzo’s funny online equation began after the latter accidentally texted the actor on Instagram. In April, the “Good As Hell” singer posted a TikTok video revealing Chris Evans’ response to her drunk DM.

The Gifted actor told Lizzo at the time:

"No shame in a Drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol"

The humorous exchange led to the duo following each other on Instagram. It even developed a genuine friendship between the two. The pair also won several hearts through their witty banter.

Lizzo reacts to Chris Evans’ response to her drunkenly sliding into his DMs on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/G3kK2MZif9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2021

Months after the viral incident, Lizzo posted another playful video jokingly revealing about having a baby with Chris Evans. The latest video also managed to earn a barrel of laughs from social media users.

However, it was another laughable response from the Avengers star that sent fans into a frenzy online. Several amused users flocked to Twitter to react to the ongoing situation:

This dynamic between Chris Evans and Lizzo….. I love it !😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uITugvxXfP — sakinah da nail tech GRADUATED (@yagirlkinah) August 1, 2021

Chris Evans and Lizzo are the most unexpected yet funny pairings of all time — avneeshh🏹 / SCWWTS (@railwayfaerie) August 2, 2021

The Chris Evans and Lizzo saga brings me so much joy. — Nat (@natuhh_LEE) August 3, 2021

i just love chris evans and lizzo 😂 pic.twitter.com/13Z3eKHf9y — 🤍✊🏽❂#boredasshit⁷☽🤍 (@supjen__) August 1, 2021

My favorite thing about the internet is Lizzo and Chris Evans lil texts 😩 — ✨ (@feyebetty) August 2, 2021

i need chris evans and lizzo to be together — guelmy (@guelmyolivares) July 30, 2021

Lizzo is pregnant with Chris evans baby!!! Aww congrats to the happy couple pic.twitter.com/0aJFbAqc03 — Hulk's baby mama & What if era (@Dorkybanner) July 29, 2021

when are chris evans and lizzo getting married it's time besties pic.twitter.com/q967PTtvHk — supercorp endgame (@sharoncaarter) August 2, 2021

chris evans and lizzo’s convos are hilarious 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ti9X0ZIZ6Z — munᴴ (@louiskiwisun) August 1, 2021

Sending a huge congratulations to @ChrisEvans and @lizzo on their first child❤️ pic.twitter.com/54XAd2AAsu — Sylvie Yelena Bucky Agatha (@wandaromanoff_) July 28, 2021

I hope Lizzo and Chris Evans are happy, smiling, flourishing & unbothered on this day 💜 pic.twitter.com/GZkt6lqlYF — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) August 2, 2021

lizzo has harry styles and chris evans wrapped around her finger and i love that for her — jen ❀ (@goIdenspacegirl) August 2, 2021

lizzo chris evans at 5am pic.twitter.com/iFQ4XznHNz — siri (@ilysmcevans) August 2, 2021

the lizzo and chris evans messages are giving me life pic.twitter.com/xc2PfsmGo5 — samantha 💫🦋✨ (@holymangos) August 2, 2021

As hordes of fun reactions pour in online, fans are hopeful that Chris Evans and Lizzo will continue to maintain their fun chemistry and wholesome friendship in the days to come.

