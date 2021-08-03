Are Chris Evans and Lizzo dating? MCU star sends fans into a frenzy as he responds to singer's pregnancy rumors

Chris Evans and Lizzo are taking the internet by storm once again. Fans of the MCU star are well-aware of his fun online camaraderie with the Grammy-award winning singer. It all started when the latter slid into Chris Evans’ DMs, earlier this year.
The “Juice” hitmaker took a step forward by jokingly stating she is pregnant with Chris Evans’ child. Last week, Lizzo posted a hilarious TikTok video, saying she is expecting her first child with the Captain America star.
The video, which was made in response to a fan comment, shows Lizzo cradling her belly while playing the OST from Captain America: The First Avenger. The singer also humorously mentioned:
“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”
As the video continued to make the rounds online, Chris Evans responded to the funny rumors by sliding back into Lizzo’s DMs. The actor used his own sense of humor and wrote:
"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol. Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol."
Lizzo further shared the screenshot of the DM on her TikTok, jokingly stating “all the rumors are true”. The musician also placed a humorous caption on the video that read:
“Guess what besties? We secured the child support bag!!!”
Interestingly, the video also included a snippet of Lizzo’s upcoming single, “Rumors”. The song is reportedly slated for release on Friday, August 13th, 2021.
Internet reacts to Chris Evans x Lizzo pregnancy rumors
Chris Evans and Lizzo’s funny online equation began after the latter accidentally texted the actor on Instagram. In April, the “Good As Hell” singer posted a TikTok video revealing Chris Evans’ response to her drunk DM.
The Gifted actor told Lizzo at the time:
"No shame in a Drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol"
The humorous exchange led to the duo following each other on Instagram. It even developed a genuine friendship between the two. The pair also won several hearts through their witty banter.
Months after the viral incident, Lizzo posted another playful video jokingly revealing about having a baby with Chris Evans. The latest video also managed to earn a barrel of laughs from social media users.
However, it was another laughable response from the Avengers star that sent fans into a frenzy online. Several amused users flocked to Twitter to react to the ongoing situation:
As hordes of fun reactions pour in online, fans are hopeful that Chris Evans and Lizzo will continue to maintain their fun chemistry and wholesome friendship in the days to come.
