Megan Thee Stallion reportedly set to join the cast of MCU's She-Hulk, and fans can't keep calm

Megan Thee Stallion will reportedly appear in the upcoming MCU Disney+ series, “She-Hulk.”

According to Michael Roman from "Everything Always on Youtube", Megan will be playing herself in the show. The “Thot Shit” singer is expected to show up in multiple episodes.

Everything Always claimed to have received the information from an exclusive source who was directly involved in the production. Roman also states that this report could be 99% accurate. However, the YouTuber further cautioned viewers to take the news of Megan Thee Stallion in "She-Hulk" with a grain of salt.

More about "She-Hulk"

Image via Gage Skidmore, and Marvel Comics

The Disney+ series is expected to have ten episodes and will have the “Orphan Black (2013)” star Tatiana Maslany as the titular character. The 35 years-old star will play Jennifer Walters (or She-Hulk).

The series has also been confirmed to include Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Ruffalo and Roth will be reprising their roles as the Hulk and the Abomination, respectively.

While Marvel movies are known for their “Stan Lee cameos,” MCU films also had cameos from stars like Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, David Hasselhoff, Sam Neil, and Sylvester Stallone. “She-Hulk,” might be the only MCU property where a singer-songwriter like Megan Thee Stallion has been cast for multiple episodes.

Elon Musk in Iron Man 2. Image via Marvel Studios

The 26-year old singer will not have her role limited to a ‘cameo.’ However, the “Savage” rapper will not be the first non-actor celebrity to play themselves in an MCU movie or show.

In 2008, Larry Ellison (founder of ORACLE) portrayed himself in "Iron Man". Furthermore, in 2010, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appeared in “Iron Man 2” as himself.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Megan Thee Stallion’s role in ‘She-Hulk.’

The news of Megan Thee Stallion's appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series has caused a massive frenzy amongst the fans of the artists and MCU fans.

if megan is in the mcu now i can say my favorite mcu character is megan thee stallion and i think that’s hot — lys ‎⧗ (@gldendahlia) July 3, 2021

megan thee stallion in the mcu… MANY OF YOUR FAVS CANT SAY THAT! pic.twitter.com/tiVzMt0yjx — she does nawt like yall! sorry! (@MEGSAVENGER) July 3, 2021

If Megan Thee Stallion exists in the mcu..that means the ‘34 + 35 Remix’ exists in the mcu which means that Doja Cat and Ariana Grande exist in the mcu 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rj4SlG1O4a — Deadpool (@itswadewilson) July 3, 2021

MEGAN THEE STALLION IN THE MCU(???? BITCH WE WON pic.twitter.com/aUMDnjI3pY — rae (LOKI ERA) (@spideybarbz) July 3, 2021

MCU = Megan (thee Stallion) Cinematic Universe — ‎ً (@capscinema) July 3, 2021

apparently megan thee stallion is gonna be in the mcu?? pic.twitter.com/3RzVVxUuk0 — leon🧣| FREE PALESTINE (@tifasrep) July 3, 2021

megan thee stallion in the mcu was something i never knew i needed pic.twitter.com/SQmmjLMxtH — ً (@fallonsblair) July 3, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion in the MCU?!?! If this is true I will *LITERALLY DIE* https://t.co/7wR3xrPfLF — Jasmine 🌈🌞🤎 (@Allwrite_Now) July 3, 2021

WHAT DO YOU FUCKING MEAN MEGAN THEE STALLION IS IN THE MCU — #DiddlesGirl summer (@hornedbride) July 3, 2021

megan thee stallion in the mcu implies that there’s a chance doja cat could join the avengers — rowdy roddy pipeher 🦦 (@kingcoonta) July 3, 2021

Fans are very curious to learn about Megan Thee Stallion’s role. However, not much is known about her character in the show.

‘She-Hulk’ is created by Jessica Gao (of “Rick and Morty” fame) and is expected to be released in 2022. The series will be one of the later additions to MCU Phase 4 and is also rumored to include Kristen Ritter (Jessica Jones, from Marvel-Netflix’s Defenders roster). Jessica Jones is expected to appear on the show as an associate of Jennifer Walters (who is a lawyer in the comics).

The series is currently in the filming process and will be directed by Kat Coiro of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame.

