Gossip Girl reboot: Cast, release date, plot, streaming details, and all you need to know

HBO Max is launching a completely new take on Gossip Girl with the reboot as part of the summer TV season. A new generation of teens would take New York by storm. The Gossip Girl reboot will take place eight years after the original series. A new batch of elite private school students are now living under the watch of an all-seeing Gossip Girl.

A lot of things have changed in the show. It includes the city’s landscape in the intervening time. However, Kristen Bell is returning as the same snarky narrator.

Bell isn't the only one returning from the first Gossip Girl series. Creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are the executive producers of the reboot. Writer and producer Joshua Safran is the man behind the scripts.

Gossip Girl reboot cast

When the Gossip Girl reboot was announced, there was a question on whether the original cast members would return. Apart from Kristen Bell being the narrator, the original cast members will not return in the Gossip Girl reboot. In an interview with Variety in 2017, Blake Lively said,

“It sort of all depends. Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much. But I’ve just learned in life you never say never. I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows – if I was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City.”

Leighton Meester said the same to E! News. Chace Crawford is also returning in the Gossip Girl reboot as Nate Archibald. He is currently busy filming for "The Boys" Season 3. Penn Badgley has been busy with his show and has just wrapped up "You" Season 3.

Schwartz said the door is open if any of them want to go back in. He said they were informed about the reboot and said he would gladly have them be involved.

Gossip Girl reboot trailer

The Gossip Girl reboot trailer was released recently. The trailer provides more insight into the characters who make up the new elite of New York private schools. Whitney Peak’s new girl on the block character Zoya Lott seems to become entangled in this world through an invitation from Julien Calloway.

Max Wolfe, played by Thomas Doherty, is seen trying to give Chuck Bass a run for his money by seeing how many friends he can get intimate with.

Fans react to Gossip Girl trailer reveal

Gossip Girl reboot plot

The official synopsis of the Gossip Girl reboot says it will take place eight years after the original. A new group of New York private school teens is being introduced to Gossip Girl's social surveillance. The series will show how social media and the landscape of New York have evolved in the past few years.

The major difference between the original and reboot is that their identities are no longer a secret. In an interview with E! News, Schwartz said,

“It didn’t really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense. So it felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now, in our own way, that we are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state … telling that story through a new generation of upper east side high school kids felt like the right time.”

The Gossip Girl reboot is scheduled to premiere July 8 on HBO Max. The first season will consist of 10 episodes. It is unknown if HBO Max will release a new episode every week or all of them at once.

