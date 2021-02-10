Ed Westwick makes his TikTok debut as Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl

Ed Westwick has joined TikTok and taken on his character from Gossip Girl to start a new TikTok challenge.

Westwick started the TikTok trend the way that most do by asking fans a question phrased in the TikTok way.

He iniated it like this:

TikTok, tell me you've watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you've watched Gossip Girl. I'll start."

Westwick started the challenge by putting away his British accent to don an American one for his character Chuck Bass. He wore a blue vest, lowered his voice, and gave the iconic look that Bass gives in the show.

He ended his video with "I'm Chuck Bass." That's one way to tell fans that they've watched Gossip Girl.

ed westwick saying “I’m chuck bass” aloud in 2021 has singlehandedly killed me off — Nicole (@headtxtheground) February 9, 2021

Many fans quickly realized that Westwick is currently promoting his movie "Me You Madness" and this may be part of that campaign.

It's nice to see Ed Westwick bring back nostalgia from a show that stopped airing nearly 10 years ago now.

Ed Westwick's TikTok was met with very mixed responses

Ed Westwick's clip has not been met with universal praise. The reactions on Twitter and TikTok were very different.

TikTokers were very supportive of this new addition. Westwick already has a million followers and fans were drooling over him.

HIS WHAT — noah (S worded 9x) (@NoahFoughtHard) February 9, 2021

he's a literal sexual predator who played a literal sexual predator its sick how some people still stan him — emily (@gorgeoushag) February 9, 2021

Twitter users, on the other hand, reminded everyone of Ed Westwick's past allegations. Ed Westwick was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women in 2018.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

anyways we don’t like alleged rapist and we support the 4 possible victims mwah!



pic.twitter.com/2uTJ0x08gU — 🤎 (@drewmanova) February 9, 2021

In brand for his character tbqh — Domina Melina Medici (@MelinaMedicix) February 9, 2021

This difference in each platform's reactions shows how different the two brands are. Twitter is well known for canceling celebrities. TikTok isn't really a platform where these details are brought up, as seen from the comments.

Although no charges were ever brought against the Gossip Girl star, his reputation was tarnished. It appears Ed Westwick will have a much easier time getting into TikTok than Twitter.

