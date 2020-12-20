Watch: UFC star Holly Holm reinvents herself with fun TikTok dances

Former UFC women's bantamweight Holly Holm is one of the most followed UFC fighters in TikTok. The Chinese video-sharing social media platform is the latest trend among athletes and celebrities.

After becoming notorious for her win over Ronda Rousey in UFC 193, Holm hasn't had the best results inside the Octagon. Holm has faced five defeats since that day in 2015, four of which were championship fights.

But, outside of the fighting world, Holm developed a new taste for dancing during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking advantage of her mass of followers on social media, the first fighter to defeat Rousey is creating a buzz on TikTok with her dance moves.

In the latest viral video posted by Holm, other MMA fighters such as Claressa Shields, Jon Jones, and Michelle Waterson can be seen showing their swing inside the Octagon, but for a different reason than the usual.

Holly Holm started her new hobby during the first quarantine period when the pandemic just started. Since then, the eighth-ranked UFC women's bantamweight has shared dozens of videos on the platform, with some crossing through the one million views mark.

"I have no idea what I've been doing all night, but apparently, it's already 11:30, and so far, I've done one TikTok and zero laundry."

What's next for Holly Holm?

After defeating Ronda Rousey in UFC 193, Holly Holm's fighting career looked ready to take off. But, it never happened. One disappointment after the other, Holm has lose four title fights in the last five years.

Advertisement

The first time she had to defend the UFC women's bantamweight belt, she was defeated by Miesha Tate via technical submission. From there, she got a title shot for the inaugural UFC women's featherweight belt. That resulted in another loss, this time to Germaine De Randamie.

Holly Holm had another opportunity to capture the featherweight championship, but Cris Cyborg would prove to be too much for her.

The 39-year-old American would achieve glory again in her previous weight class, as she was awarded Performance of the Night in UFC Fight Night 111. She was then presented another title shot at bantamweight against Amanda Nunes.

But once again, Holm couldn't display the same level that made her conquer the belt for the first time four years earlier. Nunes won via TKO in the first round.

However, her last performance this year in UFC's Fight Island left fans hoping that "The Preacher's Daughter" could be back at her old form.

With an impressive win over Irene Aldana, Holm felt like asking for a rematch with De Randamie. The disputed UFC women's featherweight championship fight obviously left a sour taste in Holm's mouth.

Who do you think Holly Holm should fight next? Sound off in the comments.