Tonight's UFC Fight Island 4 was headlined by a critical women's bantamweight clash between former champion Holly Holm and highly rated prospect Irene Aldana.

Holly Holm entered tonight's contest on the back of an impressive unanimous decision win against Raquel Pennington in her last outing back in January and looked to build on the momentum and mount another title challenge by getting past Aldana at UFC Fight Island 4. The last time Holm challenged for the title was at UFC 239 against reigning champ Amanda Nunes where the former ended up succumbing to a knockout loss.

Holly Holm's opponent tonight, Irene Aldana entered UFC Fight Island 4 on a two-fight win streak, with her most recent win coming by way of a knockout victory over Ketlen Vieira this past December. The Mexican bantamweight was 5-1 in her last six appearances inside the octagon before her encounter with Holm tonight.

As it turned out, what was expected to be a back and forth encounter between two world class bantamweight ended up being a one-woman show as the veteran reigned large over the up and coming prospect in a completely one-sided affair in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4.

Holly Holm turned on the style and had her way with Irene Aldana, stinging her with a wide variety strikes for most parts of the five round encounter. Holm got her hand raised via a lopsided unanimous decision at the end of the five scheduled rounds, with the judges scoring the contest 50-44 x2, 50-45 in favor of "The Preacher's Daughter".

By the look of it, Holly Holm is next in line for a rematch against reigning champ and the undefeated phenomenon, Amanda Nunes with the bantamweight title on the line.

Check out how pro-fighters and media reacted to Holm defeating Aldana below:

Wow holly looks really good everywhere tonight!! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) October 4, 2020

Who wins this main event? — michael (@bisping) October 4, 2020

Holm looking very crisp here. Physically she’s a better athlete! She looks great out there. #UFCFightIsland4 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 4, 2020

I feel like this is the best Holly has looked. If she fought like this every fight, I’d probably be more of a fan!

She looks amazing. #UFCFightIsland4 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) October 4, 2020

Side kick , cardio and grappling from @HollyHolm 👌🏻 if anybody can beat @Amanda_Leoa it’s Holly. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

Holly Holm looked amazing! What a performance! And damn is Aldana ever tough. Great card! #UFCFightIsland — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) October 4, 2020

Irene didn’t open up like I thought she would. #UFCFightIsland4 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 4, 2020

“Holly on a mission” is a bad woman!! #UFCFightIsland4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 4, 2020

This is like a dog circling to catch its tail.

No change of direction.

No cutting off the octagon.

No feints or leg kicks to slow down movement.

No disrespect, but where’s the cornering advice? Can’t do the same thing for 20min and expect different results. #UFCFightIsland4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 4, 2020

What a night for the great city of Albuquerque. Two of their all-time favorite products, Holly Holm and Carlos Condit, pick up massive wins. They don’t have a pro sports team but I’ve often been told Holm is their pro sport “team.” A great night for the 505. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2020

You didn't think @HollyHolm was going to leave the Octagon without doing a backflip, did you? 👌#UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/glVtkZmDaD — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 4, 2020

Only thing that makes sense is a GDR vs. Holly Holm rematch at 135 lbs. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 4, 2020

Impressive seeing @HollyHolm who is nominated for this years @BoxingHall inductions pick up a perfect 5 round win in MMA! — @CrisCyborg fights in 12 days #Bellator249 (@criscyborg) October 4, 2020

"The fact that we were the first females to headline [a card on UFC Fight Island], I carry that with a lot of pride."-@HollyHolm talks about her #UFCFightIsland4 win over Irene Aldana & how she feels after the win🔊⬆️#InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi



Results: https://t.co/rWIFU1WErm pic.twitter.com/RpKiLnTmJb — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 4, 2020

Holly Holm mixed in a career-high five takedowns with her superior striking to easily best Irene Aldana by unanimous decision. https://t.co/QtHUSu6JHl — One Sports (@OneSportsPHL) October 4, 2020

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi #SSMMA — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) October 4, 2020

If I was a serial killer, I would ask @HollyHolm to help scatter the body parts because THAT LADY CAN THROW HANDS.#ufc #UFCFightIsland — Paul Ogata (@PaulOgata) October 4, 2020