Tonight's UFC Fight Island 4 was headlined by a critical women's bantamweight clash between former champion Holly Holm and highly rated prospect Irene Aldana.
Holly Holm entered tonight's contest on the back of an impressive unanimous decision win against Raquel Pennington in her last outing back in January and looked to build on the momentum and mount another title challenge by getting past Aldana at UFC Fight Island 4. The last time Holm challenged for the title was at UFC 239 against reigning champ Amanda Nunes where the former ended up succumbing to a knockout loss.
Holly Holm's opponent tonight, Irene Aldana entered UFC Fight Island 4 on a two-fight win streak, with her most recent win coming by way of a knockout victory over Ketlen Vieira this past December. The Mexican bantamweight was 5-1 in her last six appearances inside the octagon before her encounter with Holm tonight.
As it turned out, what was expected to be a back and forth encounter between two world class bantamweight ended up being a one-woman show as the veteran reigned large over the up and coming prospect in a completely one-sided affair in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4.
Holly Holm turned on the style and had her way with Irene Aldana, stinging her with a wide variety strikes for most parts of the five round encounter. Holm got her hand raised via a lopsided unanimous decision at the end of the five scheduled rounds, with the judges scoring the contest 50-44 x2, 50-45 in favor of "The Preacher's Daughter".
By the look of it, Holly Holm is next in line for a rematch against reigning champ and the undefeated phenomenon, Amanda Nunes with the bantamweight title on the line.
