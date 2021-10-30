5 off-beat Benedict Cumberbatch films ahead of 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain' premiere

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Will Sharpe, is a biographical drama that follows the story of Louis Wain, who adopted a stray cat that inspired him to paint anthropomorphic portraits of cats, making him a famous painter.

The film premiered at the 48th Telluride Film Festival in September and will be available for streaming on Prime Video on November 5, 2021.

Popularly known for his role as Sherlock in the BBC series Sherlock and as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Benedict Cumberbatch has also starred in a number of other movies delivering amazing performances in each of them.

Ahead of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain premiere, where fans will get to see one of Cumberbatch’s best performances, here are 5 off-beat films that every Benedict Cumberbatch fan must definitely watch.

5 Benedict Cumberbatch off-beat movies

1) The Imitation Game

The Imitation Game (2014) is a biopic about Cambridge mathematician Alan Turing, who helped crack German ciphers during World War II. Cumberbatch plays the main role of the stubborn mathematician who was the brains behind developing a technique to crack the Nazi code. He was later prosecuted when he was outed as a homosexual.

Benedict Cumberbatch slips perfectly into the shoes of Turing's character and delivers an amazing performance.

2) Van Gogh: Painted With Words

This drama-documentary presented by Alan Yentob, with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role as Van Gogh, is a complex portrait of the talented painter, giving a fascinating insight into his life.

Every word spoken by the actors in this film is sourced from the letters that Van Gogh sent to his younger brother Theo, and those around him. Cumberbatch delivers an amazing performance as the tormented painter who would later take his own life.

3) The Black Mass

The Black Mass, a biopic on the criminal mobster James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp), sees Benedict Cumberbatch as Whitey’s brother William “Billy” Bulger. In this film, fans see him trying to balance his brother’s criminal history and role as an FBI informant with that of his as Massachusetts Senate President.

Although Cumberbatch did not feature in the lead role, he was part of several key moments throughout the film.

4) 1917

Benedict Cumberbatch only featured in 1917 for less than five minutes of the film’s runtime, as Colonel Mackenzie. The film is centered around two young British soldiers, Lance Corporal William Schofield and Lance Corporal Thomas Blake, as they attempt to stop an attack led by Colonel Mackenzie that will result in the deaths of thousands of British soldiers.

5) Atonement

Atonement is a heartbreaking story of two lovers, Robbie Turner and Cecilia Tallis, who are torn apart when Cecilia's sister witnesses an assault that she mistakenly believed was committed by Robbie.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of Paul Marshall, the man who actually committed the crime. Paul is one of Cumberbatch's negative roles, which he pulls off so brilliantly that fans cannot help but detest.

A phenomenal actor and equally brilliant theater personnel, Benedict Cumberbatch was honored with the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2015 for his contributions to the field of performing arts.

