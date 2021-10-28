Where to watch 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3? Release date, trailer and all about the crime-drama series

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 has officially been announced by Netflix. It is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on 5 November 2021. Supposedly, this 10-episode season is the final season of the show.

Following the same story structure as its predecessor, Narcos, which showed the rise of the Cali cartel, Narcos: Mexico follows the historical rise of the Guadalajara cartel 1980 onwards, in Mexico. The new season will take place in the 1990s, as war breaks out after the fall of Gallardo’s "empire".

Here is more on the new season.

The setting and trailer for 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 following Felix's arrest

Last season ended with a cliffhanger following the arrest of Felix (Diego Luna) for the murder of DEA agent "Kiki" (Michael Pena). This season anticipates the rise of drug cartels old and new as they fight for claims to the city and control over the economy by rising above the law.

The latest season of Narcos: Mexico also sees the emergence of a new generation of Mexican kingpins following the war that broke out after Felix's arrest. Juarez is the major locale now that Tijuana has been claimed by the Guadalajara cartel.

What can viewers expect from the new season?

Fans can expect to see some new as well as familiar faces in the final season, but Diego Luna will not be one of them. Luna, who played the role of Felix, has officially declared that he will not be coming back to the show. He reportedly said,

"Playing this role, it wasn't an easy thing; it was a very heavy weight on my shoulders through all [those] months. [The final scene] was very emotional in many ways for me as an actor, [and] obviously for the character, because he had time to reflect on what he had learned through the season...

Fans can hope to see the following cast members in Season 3 again: Scoot McNairy (Walt Breslin), Jose Maria Yazpik (Amado Carrillo Fuentes) and Alberto Ammann (Helmer Herrera), among many others.

The old cast will be joined by some exciting newcomers, who will appear as season regulars. Luis Gerardo Méndez joins as the cop, Victor Tapia, who finds himself in a moral dilemma. Alberto Guerra enters the fold as drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Luisa Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez.

Catch the new season of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix, from November 5 onwards.

