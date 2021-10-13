Where to watch 'Money Heist' Season 5 Vol 2? Release date, teaser, and all about the Spanish crime series

On October 13, Netflix dropped the first teaser of the highly anticipated final installment of La Casa De Papel (Money Heist). The clip opened with the Professor (Álvaro Morte) saying:

"In the last few hours, I have lost some very important people, and I am not going to let anyone else die for this heist."

The first part of season 5 left us with the tragic sacrifice of Tokyo (portrayed by Úrsula Corberó) and ended in a cliffhanger. However, several fans believed that Tokyo's death was misleading as she is the one who narrates the events of the series.

Furthermore, a first look at the upcoming installment of Money Heist Season 5 Vol 2 revealed that the Professor is missing (at least for the first few episodes of the second half). The latest teaser also featured the rest of the team, including Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Rio (Miguel Herrán), and others.

When will Money Heist Season 5 Vol 2 be released?

The second volume will premiere on December 3 on Netflix. The second part of Season 2 will be available at 12:00 AM PST, 2:00 AM CST, 8:00 AM BST, and 5:30 PM IST.

Money Heist Season 5 Vol 2 will have the rest of the five episodes, which would bring the series and the heist to a conclusion. The first episode, titled "Vivir muchas vidas," will deal with Tokyo's seeming death and explore her backstory further with her initial meeting with The Professor.

What was in the new teaser of Money Heist Season 5 Vol 2?

The latest teaser showcased very few actual hints about what will ensue in the latter half of Season 5. The 41-second clip showcased the team recouping after saving Lisbon and recovering from the loss of Tokyo. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 will continue after the team was trapped at the Bank of Spain for over four days.

In the teaser, a glimpse of the Spanish army facing off with the team is also seen. In one of the shots, it looks like some team members are arrested by the special forces. Furthermore, The Professor was also seemingly apprehended by Inspector Sierra. This could explain his disappearance and radio silence in Season 5 Vol 1.

The upcoming half of Season 5 will finally reveal if the heist will be successful without claiming any more of the remaining members of the team.

