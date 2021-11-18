'Voir': 3 reasons why this David Fincher production is a must-watch

Voir is a Netflix docuseries that aims to give an analytical perspective on filmmaking. It is a series of visual essays collated by David Fincher and David Prior which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 6, 2021.

The series is divided into six episodes of 10 to 30 minutes each, which include long-form discussions on the art of filmmaking and the love for cinema. They feature appearances by film critics Walter Chaw and Drew McWeeny, writer and animator Taylor Ramos, blogger Sasha Stone and editor and writer Tony Zhou.

Here are three reasons why Fincher's Voir cannot be missed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

1. David Fincher's insights and expertise

Voir comes hot on the heels of David Fincher’s Netflix film Mank, starring Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, which won Oscars nominations in several categories. Fincher is no stranger to making movies that stand out as legendary markers in the history of cinema. Voir is a docuseries that solely deals with this. It turns the love for cinema into conversations that explore the art of making movies and talks about what makes a fil truly legendary. Who better to hear it from than the legend David Fincher himself.

2. For the love of cinema

The six-episode series Voir aims to break down the reasons why people love cinema through analyzing various films that have stood the test of time and iconic moments in the medium. Voir documents stories from those who love cinema and are involved in the making of it. It aims to express how certain scenes, actors, filmmakers, and features have transcended the mediocre and have made a mark on people. Voir is a must watch for all cinemaholics out there.

3.'Voir' brings to the table a new format of visual essays

Voir brings to the world of audio-visuals a new format of visual essays. It includes film critics Walter Chaw and Drew McWeeny, writer and animator Taylor Ramos, blogger Sasha Stone and editor and writer Tony Zhou, engaging in conversations about filmmaking. Voir also features clips from legendary movies over the last couple of decades. The series promises a new and exciting take on documentaries that viewers are sure to enjoy.

Catch the short docu-series streaming on Netflix from December 6 for an immersive experience into the world of cinema.

