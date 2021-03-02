"Nobody is interested in me" - Triple H on why Vince McMahon nearly vetoed his Netflix docuseries

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has had a fascinating life and career in both pro wrestling and business. The recently-announced Netflix docuseries about just that is highly-anticipated, especially because fans have been waiting to hear his life story for a long time. Unfortunately, it seems nobody told McMahon that.

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H recently spoke to The Moz & Rocha Show (and H/T to SEScoops). He explained that the Chairman always thought nobody would be interested in hearing his life story.

"Prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. [While] Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn't see himself as part of the programming."

In fact, it took nearly 20 years for Vince McMahon to be revealed as the owner of the company on television at all. Up until then, most fans thought he was strictly an announcer.

Triple H continued:

"[When} you ask him about those things, he goes, ‘Nobody is interested in me. They want to know about the stars and performers.'”

Vince McMahon's docuseries is director Chris Smith's latest work

Over the last few years, Netflix has produced some of the most popular documentary material on television. Shows like Tiger King, Making a Murderer, and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened have all been huge hits for the network. The director of the latter, Chris Smith, will be helming the Vince McMahon series.

At the moment, there's no timetable set for either production or release of the series.