WWE announces new docuseries about Vince McMahon for Netflix

During their Third Quarter earnings call for 2020, WWE announced that they have signed a new deal with Netflix to produce a big-budget docuseries on the life of WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon.

WWE's President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, who took the mantle earlier this year, broke the news of this groundbreaking deal with Netflix to create a docuseries.

While WWE hasn't revealed the name of the project, Khan added that Bill Simmons will serve as the executive producer. Chris Smith, who directed Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, will be at the helm.

Almost two years ago, there were reports that a Vince McMahon biopic named Pandemonium was in the works. Bradley Cooper was supposedly on tap portray the role of the WWE Chairman on the silver screen.

WWE's association with Netflix

WWE has its own award-winning streaming platform in the form of the WWE Network that allows subscribers to stream exclusive content and pay-per-view events. However, the company has been producing WWE-related content on Netflix lately.

The Big Show got to star in the titular The Big Show Show on Netflix until the show got canceled. WWE Superstars The Miz, Sheamus, Keith Lee, Otis, Kofi Kingston, and others also starred in another WWE-related movie, The Main Event.

In the Third Quarter earnings call, Nick Khan also noted that the company will be collaborating with other major streaming platforms in the future to release content.