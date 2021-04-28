Where to watch Citizen Kane online?

The era of holding a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has ended for the 1941 cult classic Citizen Kane. But that hasn’t stopped the film from trending all over the internet. This has fans wondering where the movie can be streamed.

Fans of Citizen Kane have been quite vocal about the film after an 80-year-old negative review from The Chicago Tribune toppled its 100 per cent fresh certification on RT.

Citizen Kane currently not available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu

Inadvertently, the growing chatter around the film on the internet has got many questioning if the movie is available to stream on Netflix or any of the major platforms.

Surprisingly, Citizen Kane is not available on top-tier streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Citizen Kane?

Official still from Citizen Kane/Image via Facebook

Fortunately, all hope is not lost as Citizen Kane is available to stream on HBO Max. Readers can also get on the 7-day trial to watch the movie.

HBO Max subscribers won't be able to stream it via Roku as the two companies haven't signed a deal yet. However, the service is now available on Amazon Fire TV.

Currently, HBO Max is unavailable for parts of the Asian market, such as India. But movie buffs can alternatively watch it on Youtube Movies and Google Play movies for rent or buy it.

Citizen Kane inspired 2020 film Mank, available on Netflix

Fans in the US and other regions can also choose to watch Citizen Kane on DirecTV and the Watch TCM app.

At the moment, it doesn’t look like Netflix will be able to sign a deal to get the movie on its stream anytime soon.

The famous Orson Welles’ early 40s classic - currently down to a 99 percent rating on RT - is still hailed as the best movie ever made in Hollywood.

The black and white film stands up to its acclaimed reputation and was recently adapted for David Fincher’s Mank, a Netflix movie serving as a biopic on Citizen Kane.