12 cast members of Netflix’s GLOW who have appeared in WWE

Netflix's GLOW has starred several top Superstars who have appeared or competed in the WWE.

Many men and women who appear in GLOW have also appeared on the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Alison Brie has become The Man of Netflix

Netflix has churned out some top-quality web television series over the past several years catering to a rather vast variety of viewers. While there wasn’t much for wrestling fans on the platform up until 2017, the company released the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) on Netflix which is based on the characters and gimmicks of the 1980s syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit of the same name.

Over the past three years, we’ve seen the show top charts and bag several nominations, with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle giving the show a positive reception.

The show which stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, also has several cameos and big roles from men and women who have also graced the WWE ring at some point in their careers.

The show has already released three seasons, with the fourth and final season waiting in the pipelines for release later this year.

In this article, we will look at 12 men and women who have appeared both in WWE and on screen for GLOW.

#12 Frankie Kazarian

Frankie Kazarian

In the fifth episode of the first season, Debbie, played by Betty Gilpin, heads to a local wrestling show with some of the girls to see some real wrestling action and learn from it.

It’s there where we see some top independent wrestlers, including Frankie Kazarian performing in the ring for a few seconds.

Kazarian had signed with WWE in 2005 where he performed a few shows before he asked for his release, as he later revealed that the company did not have many plans to revamp its cruiserweight division.

#11 Christopher Daniels

Kazarian and Daniels

Another former Superstar who appears with Frankie Kazarian in the episode is none other than ‘The Fallen Angel’ Christopher Daniels.

Daniels in the man competing with Kazarian in the ring during the episode, even though both men only appear for a minute or so.

Daniels was signed to WWE for only a few years during the initial days of his career and has since become a living legend outside the company. Currently, he is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but is best known for his time in TNA and Ring of Honor with Frankie Kazarian.

