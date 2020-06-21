10 worst movies starring WWE Superstars ranked

Of the 10 WWE Superstars movies ranked, Stone Cold Steve Austin heavily features in this list.

Multiple WWE World Champions seemingly make appearances.

At least, according to the critics (Pic Source: IMDB)

It's not hubris to suggest that WWE is unmatched in the world of professional wrestling. The company has some of the best talents around in professional wrestling currently employed in their organization. But it's not always clear that they have crossed over successfully into other mediums.

Considering that streaming is at an all-time high in the age of COVID-19, people are also interested in escapism, and what better way to do that by diving into some films that pique fans' interest, especially those starring your favorite WWE Superstars.

There are exceptions to this rule like The Rock, Batista, and, most recently, John Cena. Accurately, their performances on the silver screen, while successful, haven't always translated. Some of the feature films have been box office smashes while others landed with a dud.

Critics have even savaged those films to the point, but general audiences have loved them. With that said, this list was created using the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator, which takes an overall look at the critics' scores and aggregates them. Let's see if these films fit fans' favorite or are the critics out-of-touch with the WWE Universe.

With that said, here are the ten worst films starring WWE Superstars, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

NOTE: The content in the article reflects the views of the author, based on his interpretation of the ranking system.

#10 The Rock and The Great Khali in Get Smart (2008)

When Rock still had his hair (Pic Source: IMDB)

Get Smart was released in 2008 and starred Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin, The Rock, and former WWE Superstar The Great Khali. Based on the television show of the same name, the film was an action-comedy that parodied the spy genre, with Carell in the lead.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%

At this point in his career, The Rock was still relegated to supporting roles and hadn't yet reached the box office power he commands today. His turn as turncoat Agent 23 was forgettable, but with its share of laughs.

On the other hand, former WWE Superstar, The Great Khali, as Dalip (his real name), plays a henchman with marriage problems. In a way, Khali has some laugh out loud moments in this. The movie was a success grossing over $230 Million worldwide. A sequel was planned, but it didn't seem to work out.

Considering that this was 2008, this is The Rock at his 'slimmest' considering the size and muscle he has gained in the years since. To put it another way, The Rock was more Dwayne Johnson than his current avatar.

