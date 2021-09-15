5 must-watch Netflix thrillers releasing in fall 2021

Arguably the world’s biggest streaming service, Netflix has a vast library filled with titles from diverse genres. It is about to get even bigger with a ton of new original movies coming to Netflix in the coming months. There is nothing like being glued to the screen for a couple of hours. Only a good suspenseful thriller can accomplish this feat and there is no dearth of those on Netflix.

From tentpole movies like Red Notice to potential Oscar contenders, the best of Netflix is yet to come. Amid those 40+ original movies are a few thrillers that deserve a watch.

Take a look at 5 must-watch thrillers coming to Netflix this fall

1) Intrusion

Directed by Adam Salky and penned by Chris Sparling, Intrusion is a home invasion thriller releasing on 22 September 2021. Intrusion stars Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, and Robert John Burke. Pinto plays a cancer survivor, Meera, who moves into a new home with her husband, Henry. But the couple soon finds themselves in trouble when their small-town home gets broken into. Henry ends up killing one of the attackers. But a traumatized Meera starts doubting everyone around her, including her husband. Netflix has released a haunting trailer for Intrusion that promises there is more to than meets the eye.

2) The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in The Guilty from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua. Written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolato, The Guilty is a crime thriller based on the eponymous Danish film. The Guilty takes place over the course of a single day as a demoted cop turned 911 dispatch operator tries to solve a kidnapping case. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to moderate reviews. Although, Gyllenhaal’s compelling performance received praise. The Guilty will stream on Netflix from October 01.

3) There’s Someone Inside Your House

Based on Stephanie Perkins’ novel of the same name, There’s Someone Inside Your House is a slasher film. Creep director Patrick Brice directs the film from a screenplay by Shazam scribe Henry Gayden. There’s Someone Inside Your House sees a Hawaiian teenager named Makani Young move to a quiet town in Nebraska, only to find a serial killer lurking in town. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani teams up with friends to catch the killer. There’s Someone Inside Your House releases on October 06 Netflix only.

4) No One Gets Out Alive

No One Gets Out Alive is an upcoming horror thriller adapted from Adam Nevill’s novel of the same name. Santiago Menghini directs the film from a script by Fernanda Coppel. In No One Gets Out Alive, a Mexican immigrant named Ambar moves into an all-women boarding house in Cleveland, Ohio. But the women soon get more than they bargained for when they discover the house is haunted. Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca, and Victoria Alcock star in No One Gets Out Alive. The film comes out on September 29.

5) Army of Thieves

Army of Thieves is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie flick Army of the Dead. But this time around, they will be ditching the action-horror tone of Snyder’s film. Instead, Army of Thieves will be a rom-com heist movie minus the blood-thirsty zombies. The film is a sequel cum spinoff revolving around safecracker Ludwig Deiter’s early years. Matthias Schweighöfer directs and stars in Army of Thieves alongside Nathalie Emmanuel. Shay Hatten has written the screenplay for Army of Thieves and it premieres on Netflix on 29 October 2021.

