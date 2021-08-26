5 best suspense movies on Netflix you must watch

Netflix has been a great respite amid all the crises the world is facing right now. One can hope for the situation to get better and use platforms like Netflix to occupy themselves.

Suspenseful features are probably a healthy distraction from all the duress and hysteria. A good suspense film serves as a roller coaster ride that keeps viewers hooked to the screen.

Netflix subscribers have the luxury of accessing a massive library of OTT features irrespective of location. Hence, fans should grab the opportunity to get their dose of entertainment.

Suspense movies on Netflix: What are the best feature releases in recent times

5) Oxygen (2021)

Oxygen one of best sci-fi horror thrillers that came out this year (Image via Netflix)

Alexandre Aja's 2021 sci-fi horror is nothing short of a scary roller coaster ride. The movie starts with a woman waking up in an isolated unit, with the reason behind her presence unknown to everyone.

As the plot unravels, the narrative changes from being trapped to the case of a stolen identity, which then shifts to another scientific precedence. However, the audience gets perplexed by the final revelation that transforms the whole narrative.

Oxygen is a French-language Netflix movie that stars Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi.

4) I Am Mother (2019)

I Am Mother (Image via Netflix)

I Am Mother is an Australian sci-fi thriller that was released back in 2019. Its beginning shares some similarities with that of the previous entry on this list. However, I Am Mother is far more complex than it appears.

It features the human race's fight against extinction and how things can go south. The movie can render the fans uncomfortable while keeping them engaged with suspense and thrill.

The film is available on Netflix in many countries, and viewers can click here to watch it right now.

3) Blood Red Sky (2021)

Blood Red Sky (Image via Netflix)

Blood Red Sky is the most recent Netflix release, having arrived in July this year. It is an action horror film armed with a thrill-inducing plot. It captures the story of a mother and her son boarding a plane.

This Netflix film is an unusual story of plane hijacking followed by a bloodbath. The movie's name is justified, primarily due to the gory action sequences coupled with subtle suspense and thrill.

The film also boasts elements of horror culminating in a heartbreaking ending.

2) Synchronic (2019)

Synchronic (Image via Netflix)

Anthony Mackie, known for playing Falcon in MCU, starred in the 2019 sci-fi thriller Synchronic. The American sci-fi thriller is about two paramedics investigating the deaths happening due to a specific drug.

Synchronic keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with new revelations and a mind-bending plot. The film features the drug's mysteries and wonders while the protagonist is running his own dubious experiments.

The movie ends on a cliffhanger while leaving the ending open to viewers' interpretation.

1) Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Raat Akeli Hai (Image via Netflix)

This Indian Netflix exclusive is meant for fans of the classic whodunnit. Raat Akeli Hai is about the murder of a landlord on his wedding night which instigates an investigation. Everyone present in the house is under the radar, with the movie exploring some socio-political angles.

The movie's protagonist, Inspector Jatil Yadav, is portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been a part of some ground-breaking Indian features. The lead actor puts forth an exemplary yet effortless performance. The entire ensemble has done exceptional work.

The film's plot maintains the suspense until its final movements, which feature a big shocking revelation. Fans can watch Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul