Where to watch 'Voir' Season 1? Release date, trailer, and more

Voir is a series of visual essays celebrating the love for cinema. Coming from Oscar nominated filmmakers David Fincher and David Prior, this docuseries is set to premiere on Netflix on December 6, 2021.

Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Voir last week. The visual essays showcased celebrate cinema and the personal connection that we develop with the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why cinema holds a special place in our lives. Here is everything to know about the new docuseries before it premieres on Netflix.

Watch the trailer of 'Voir' here

Sitting in a darkened theater and watching a story unfold on the big screen before our eyes is a truly transformative experience. Not just because it is words at work. It includes the entire gamut of audio and visual sensory experiences. Voir is all about this experience. It takes the love for cinema and turns it into a conversation that delves into the nuances of filmmaking and what makes truly legendary films. It will look into how cinema evolved and how viewership also changed over time, as well as analyzing films that changed the face of the history of cinema.

Mank director David Fincher will be at the helm of this series of visual essays that will be collated into a documentary series of six episodes, each running for 10 to 30 minutes.

What to expect from 'Voir'?

The six-episode special docuseries has appearances by film critics Walter Chaw and Drew McWeeny, writer and animator Taylor Ramos, blogger Sasha Stone and editor and writer Tony Zhou. They will engage in long-form discussions that will make up the episodes of the docu-series. David Fincher and David Prior are the executive producers of the show.

Voir is a must-watch for all cinemaholics whose love for the big screen knows no bounds. Catch Voir streaming on Netflix from December 6 for an immersive experience into the world of film and filmmaking.

