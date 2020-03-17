Amazon Prime Video’s new docuseries ‘The Test: A new era for Australia’s Team’ shines amidst narrating Australian sport’s greatest redemption story

An in-depth take on the 18-month long road since the ball-tampering scandal to Australia’s Ashes glory in 2019

Ball-tampering scandal to Australia’s Ashes glory in 2019

The Test on Amazon Prime Video

The most gripping story arc for anyone in the world of sports is the tale of a comeback. People are just enthralled by how someone picks themselves from the bottom of a seemingly depthless dungeon and rises like a phoenix to fly into the horizon.

If one looks at the grand panorama of sports standing so vividly in front of them, then they will find countless examples of teams and players who managed to redeem themselves after falling from grace.

One such jewel among many gems in the ocean is the story of the Australian cricket team.

Fans were showered in glory – and beer – when Australia managed to earn the bragging rights by winning the Ashes in 2019. Their on-field comeback was visible to all but fans can now also witness the story behind the scenes, thanks to a new Amazon Prime Video docuseries that reveals the inside tale of Australia’s greatest modern-day redemption.

Locker-room view

The 8-part series on Amazon Prime Video offers an intimate view of happenings of the locker room. Named The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team, the series opens with Josh Hazlewood and the entire Australian team appealing for an LBW against Craig Overton at Old Trafford.

We all know what happened next – but that is not the focus of the docuseries. Instead, the series aims to put light on what happened behind the curtains in the buildup of Australia’s Ashes triumph in 2019.

Following the disaster of the South Africa series – in other words, the ball tampering saga – Darren Lehmann had to quit the coach’s role. He was replaced by Justin Langer while Tim Paine took over the captaincy from Steve Smith, whose name was dragged through mud.

With limitless access to the players and staff, the docuseries gives the viewers an in-depth take on the 18-month long road since then to Australia’s Ashes glory in 2019.

Advertisement

Watch Trailer:

Through the eyes of the beholder

In the world of cricket, the players are the beholders as they see things and observe them and act accordingly. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the docuseries is how it conveys the thought-process of the players.

As fans, we always wonder what goes through the minds of the players behind the scenes and how they react to it. This series, in that regard, is a jackpot for the fans as it covers the players on the road, on the pitch and even in their homes to reveal some of the most inclusive – and sometimes downright hilarious – details of their lives.

The Australian team have started to find its feet under the leadership of Tim Paine and the tutelage of Justin Langer. It also shows the journey of these aforementioned two men in their quest to steady the yellow ship was once on the brink of wreckage.

Behind the Curtains

Series director Adrian Brown revealed his immense pleasure at how the series turned out to be. According to him, the utmost important thing while having cameras glued to players was to have their complete trust.

This series depicts everything from the split-second decisions behind the scenes to training sessions and post-match debriefs – which is why this is a delight for the average cricket fan as they will be able to not only witness how Australia rose from the ashes (pun may or may not be intended) but also live it through the riveting experience that this docuseries provides.

So, what are you waiting for? Log on to Amazon Prime to watch one of the greatest redemption stories in sporting history – The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team.