'Nightmare Alley': 3 interesting facts about the psychological thriller 

With the new psychological thriller Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro is back to work his storytelling magic. Del Toro brings to the film his unique style of narration that showcases fantastical worlds hiding grim secrets. The story follows a corrupt con-man who teams up with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money.

Nightmare Alley has been announced to for a theatrical release on December 17, 2021. Ahead of the release of this neo-noir thriller flick, here is a look at three interesting facts about the film.

What makes Nightmare Alley worth watching?

1) The realistic setting of 'Nightmare Alley'

Acclaimed for horror, fantasy, and sci-fi, Guillermo del Toro has produced fantastical hit films such as Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy, and Pacific Rim. His greatest piece of work came in 2017 with The Shape of Water. Four years later, the director is stepping outside of his comfort zone and into the creature-feature realm, to tell a tale that's grounded in reality. The director has clarified that though the title and his name associated with the film may create considerable confusion, Nightmare Alley is not a fantasy film but is very much grounded in reality.

2) Another book adaptation

Nightmare Alley is adapted from a 1946 book by the same name, written by William Lindsay Greshamthis. Not only that, but del Toro's adaptation of the story is the second on-screen adaptation. A year after the release of the novel, Nightmare Alley was adapted into a film by Twentieth Century Fox starring Tyrone Power in the role which is now held by Bradley Cooper. Guillermo del Toro claims that his new version is not a remake of the 1947 picture, but a “re-adaptation,” of the book itself.

3) 'Nightmare Alley' will be R-rated

Del Toro has made it clear that Nightmare Alley will feature a lot of violence, qualifying the film for an R-rating. He claims that a “double-R” would be a more fitting rating for the psychological thriller. Nightmare Alley will be an adult film not suitable for children to watch.

Watch del Toro's new scene adaptation of Nightmare Alley in theaters on December 17, 2021.

