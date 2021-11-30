'Nightmare Alley' cast list: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and others to star in the thriller

Guillermo del Toro is back with another of his wonders, Nightmare Alley. Based on the 1946 book of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, the film is the second on-screen adaptation of the story. Del Toro has a unique style of storytelling that showcases fantastical worlds hiding dark secrets. His upcoming movie, Nightmare Alley, is another dark period film with a carnivalistic setting that focuses on the darker sides of humanity.

The plot of the film follows a corrupt con-man who teams up with a female psychiatrist in order to trick people into giving them money. Nightmare Alley is set to come to the theaters on December 17, 2021. Ahead of the release of Nightmare Alley, here is a look at the cast list for the thriller flick.

The cast of Nightmare Alley

Bradley Cooper as Stanton "Stan" Carlisle

Bradley Cooper plays the con man Stan in the psychological thriller. The acclaimed American actor and filmmaker has been nominated for various awards, including eight Academy Awards and a Tony Award. He has also won two Grammys and a BAFTA Award. Cooper started his career with a guest role in the TV series Sex and the City.

His career took off in 2009 with The Hangover, a critically and commercially successful comedy. Cooper went on to star in romantic comedies like Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and the war biopic American Sniper (2014), which he also produced. In 2018, Cooper produced, wrote, directed and starred in a remake of the musical romance A Star Is Born, alongside Lady Gaga.

Cate Blanchett as Dr. Lilith Ritter

The shrewd psychiatrist Dr Ritter, who teams up with Stan, is played by Cate Blanchett. The Australian actress and producer is regarded as one of the best actresses of her generation.

She is noted for her roles in blockbusters as well as independent films and has won several accolades for the same. Blanchett's highest-grossing films include Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–2003) and The Hobbit trilogy (2012–2014). She is also famous for starring in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) and Carol (2015).

Toni Collette As Zeena Krumbein

Toni Collette plays Zeena Krumbein, an experienced astrologer and fake mind reader for the carnival in the film. The Australian actress rose to fame with her role in The Sixth Sense (1999), whereafter she was featured in Emma (1996) and Little Miss Sunshine (2006).

Collette has received critical acclaim for her roles as Annie Graham in Hereditary (2018) and Joni Thrombey in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

Others in the cast of 'Nightmare Alley'

Nightmare Alley also stars Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoately, Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle, Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill, Ron Perlman as Bruno, and Mary Steenburgen as Miss Harrington.

Catch del Toro's neo-noir psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley, exclusively in theaters on December 17.

