'The Humans' cast list: Amy Schumer, Richard Jenkins, and others star in Showtime drama film

The Humans is a 2021 drama film based on a one-act play by the same name, written by Stephen Karam. The film had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2021, and will be released by A24 on November 24, 2021, both in theaters and on Showtime.

Stephen Karam's directorial debut is set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan. The story follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point.

Amy Schumer as Aimee

Amy Schumer stars as Aimee, the daughter of Erik Blake, in the play adaptation of The Humans.

Schumer is an American stand-up comedian and actress who ventured into comedy in the early 2000s before appearing as a contestant on the fifth season of NBC's reality competition series Last Comic Standing in 2007. She was also the creator, co-producer, co-writer and star of Comedy Central sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, for which she was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards.

Richard Jenkins as Erik Blake

Richard Dale Jenkins plays the role of Erik Blake, who takes his mother and wife to her daughter's house in downtown Manhattan to celebrate Thanksgiving. Jenkins is known for playing the deceased patriarch Nathaniel Fisher on the HBO funeral drama series Six Feet Under (2001–2005). He is also known for his roles in films Jack Reacher (2012), The Cabin in the Woods (2012), and The Shape of Water (2017).

Jenkins was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for the drama film The Visitor (2007). He was also nominated for the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor for his part in Shape of Water.

Beanie Feldstein as Brigid

In the movie, Beanie Feldstein plays the role of the younger daughter Brigid, at whose rented New York apartment the Thanksgiving get-together takes place. Beanie Feldstein is an American actress who gained recognition for her role in the comedy film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), and Lady Bird (2017).

Also included in The Humans cast list: Jayne Houdyshell as Eric's wife Deirdre Blake, Steven Yeun as Brigid's boyfriend Richard, and June Squibb as Momo, the elderly matriarch who suffers from Alzheimer's.

The Humans, a quintessential family reunion that takes a dark turn, can be seen in theaters from November 24, 2021.

