"Is Amy Schumer okay?" Recovery messages pour in as 'Trainwreck' star shares crucial health update

On September 19, Trainwreck star Amy Schumer shared an update after her endometriosis surgery on the previous day. Amy also spoke about removing her uterus and appendix as part of her surgical procedure for endometriosis.

In a video filmed by Amy Schumer's husband Chris Fischer, she explained:

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

She further added,

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains."

Moreover, the 40-year old stand-up comedian turned actress warned in the caption,

"If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Several of Amy's friends commented their support and well-wishes for the actress. Former model and host Padma Lakshmi, who also had endometriosis, wrote:

"Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!"

While singer Vanessa Carlton commented,

"I'm so sorry Amy! Looks like life is about to get way less painful. But not less gassy."

Actress Debra Messing also wrote,

"Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won't have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!"

What is Endometriosis?

According to Healthline,

"Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that forms the lining of your uterus grows outside of your uterine cavity."

It often causes severe abdominal pain as well as painful cramps during periods with heavy bleeding. Endometriosis may also lead to infertility.

Amy Schumer's Endometriosis journey

In May 2019, Schumer gave birth to her son Gene David Fischer with a C-Section delivery due to her hyperemesis gravidarum (HG). The complication causes a pregnant woman to vomit severely, which worsens till the delivery.

A year later, in August 2020, Amy Schumer revealed to Heidi Murkoff that she had endometriosis on the maternity podcast, What to Expect. She said,

"I also have really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis...I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me."

In January 2020, Amy Schumer took to Instagram to announce her IVF treatment for her second pregnancy. However, she later revealed that the couple might be dropping IVF to give birth via a surrogate mother. It is believed that this decision was due to her complications with endometriosis.

Later that year, Amy Schumer also revealed that she and her husband Chris had halted plans to bring another child through surrogacy amidst the pandemic.

She said,

Also Read

"We've put the expansion of our family plan on hold because of the (coronavirus) pandemic."

Amy Schumer is an addition to a list of celebrities who have suffered from endometriosis. These include Lena Dunham, Whoopi Goldberg, and Halsey, amongst others.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar