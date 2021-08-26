Who is Erin Andrews? Veteran sports broadcaster reveals she's undergoing 7th round of IVF in powerful post

Erin Andrews has discussed her struggles with conception and IVF treatment in her blog post. On August 26, the American sports broadcaster shared a blog post on her personal bulletin, titled:

"My seventh time doing IVF, I am not keeping it a secret anymore!"

Erin Andrews, who is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, mentioned in her blog that:

"I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it."

The sportscaster also spoke about how this IVF cycle coincides with the NFL season and how she has to juggle treatment with her work.

Andrews revealed:

"I work in an industry where I think women feel the need to keep things like this quiet...who maybe put their careers on the back burner because they don't want to miss out on any opportunities."

She further added:

"I decided that this time around, I would be open with my show producers about having to come to work a little later than normal because I was attending daily fertility appointments. And I am thankful I did it."

Who is Erin Andrews?

Erin Andrews reporting on NFL (Image via Fox Sports)

Erin Andrews is a sports correspondent who rose to fame during her stint with ESPN from 2004 to 2012. Beyond that, she joined Fox Sports and was made the lead sideline reporter for NFL broadcasts.

Andrews was born on May 4, 1978, in Lewiston, Maine. While her mother was a teacher, Erin's father, Steven Andrews, was also a news broadcaster and journalist.

Back in 2016, during Erin Andrews' testimony against her stalker Michael David Barrett, she mentioned that she was interested in sports growing up and labeled herself as a tomboy back then.

The 2016 "stalking" trials

In court, her testimony was against Barrett, the owner of the Nashville Marriott, who secretly recorded her in multiple hotels. Erin claimed $75 million for the humiliation and distress that the video's release caused her.

Education and background

According to her profile on ESPN Media Zone, Erin Andrews has an arts degree in telecommunications from the University of Florida, where she graduated from her Bachelor's course in 2000.

Recognition and fame from other works

In 2010, Erin Andrews came third along with her dancing partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy in the tenth season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. She competed against 11 couples.

In the same year, Erin Andrews became an ambassador for Kraft Foods' Huddle to Fight Hunger campaign, which planned to raise $2.86 million for feeding the needy. In May 2013, she was the co-host of the Music Builds: CMT Disaster Relief Concert, a charity event for the American Red Cross.

In 2019, Erin was also announced to have designed a sportswear collection for the American e-commerce firm, Fanatics.

Furthermore, Erin Andrews is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2016, for which she received treatment. After two surgeries, Andrews was declared free of cancer.

