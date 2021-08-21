Why is Robin Roberts taking a break from Good Morning America? Cancer survivor surprises fans with sudden exit

Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts recently announced her decision to take a break from the show for a few weeks. The ABC anchor is reportedly going on vacation and has assured fans she will be back on the show by the fall.

The cancer survivor took to Instagram to share a clip of her colleagues giving her a loving farewell before leaving the studio for the much-deserved break.

Robin Roberts was seen blowing kisses to the studio crew in the video as lines from See You In September blasted on speakers in the background.

The fan-favorite host took admirers by surprise after announcing her sudden temporary exit. However, most fans were supportive of her decision to take some relaxing time off from the show.

Robin Roberts has had a busy year so far. In addition to hosting Good Morning America, she also served as an anchor for ABC’s game show Jeopardy!

The 60-year-old even bagged her own Disney+ show, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, where she is seen in conversation with other celebrities.

Who is Robin Roberts? A look into her battle with cancer

Good Morning America host and two-time cancer survivor, Robin Roberts (Image via Getty Images)

Robin Roberts is an American TV host and broadcaster, best known as a longtime anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America. She first joined the network as a featured reporter in 1995 and served as a co-host of the show.

She also served as a sportscaster for ESPN’s SportsCenter for 15 years. She is also the first African-American openly LGBTQ+ woman to host ABC’s Jeopardy!

In 2001, Roberts received the Mel Greenberg Media Award from WBCA. She was also inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. The star was then selected as the mentor for Disney’s “Dream Big Princess” campaign in 2018.

Robin Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She had to undergo surgery and eight chemotherapy treatments. Unfortunately, her battle with life was far from over. A few years later, Roberts was diagnosed with MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome), a malignant bone marrow disease.

In 2012, the Tuskegee, Alabama, native took a break from GMA to undergo a bone marrow transplant treatment. She successfully fought through hard times and returned to the show in February 2013.

Robin Roberts has been in a relationship with Amber Laign since 2005. The latter also served as one of Roberts’ caregivers during her cancer journey. Amber discovered CBD-infused essential oils to help Roberts deal with the symptoms of her disease.

Edited by Ravi Iyer