WWE Superstar Paige becomes the target of a stalker 

Former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, recently updated her Twitter account to inform her fanbase that a stalker had found their way to her house. Luckily, her boyfriend was home and able to deal with the situation.

Paige noted that the stalker had followed symbols to find their way to her house. However, Ronnie detained him and waited for the police to arrive so that the whole situation could be solved without any issues.

Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people... thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus. https://t.co/aexPIEummb — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 8, 2020

This comes just months after fellow WWE star, Sonya Deville, went through a similar situation. A stalker gained access to her home. With some quick thinking, she escaped the building and made it to safety with her friend and former tag partner, Mandy Rose.

Deville was written off WWE programming following SummerSlam so that she could deal with the traumatic incident and she has since gone on hiatus. At present, it is unclear when Deville will make her return.

This also isn't the first time that the former Divas Champion has been the target of a stalker since the company upgraded their security back at WrestleMania in 2016 but a stalker was still able to make it through.

Paige's recent WWE run

It's been a tough few weeks for Paige who has been recently struggling with WWE's new policy which puts restrictions on third-party accounts. Paige uses her Twitch account regularly and has refused to hand it over to WWE or shut it down. The former champion retired from in-ring competition back in 2018 and has since worked as an on-screen personality and General Manager.

Paige recently spoke out about the struggles in her relationship with Alberto Del Rio but she is now in a relationship with a musician, Ronnie Radke.