Paige reacts to charges against Alberto Del Rio; shares disturbing details of abuse

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige recently appeared on GAW TV. She spoke about Alberto Del Rio, who was recently charged by a grand jury with aggravated kidnapping, among other charges.

Paige reacted to Del Rio getting indicted and shared horrifying details of the abuse she suffered at his hands. Paige compared Del Rio to Voldemort, the fictional villain from the Harry Potter series, by stating that she will never take his name again.

"I'll never say his name again because he's Voldemort to me. But he needs whatever is happening to him. Karma is a real thing."

Paige then hinted that Del Rio used to physically abuse her for hours on end. She also added that she fought back at first, but the abuse became a norm as time passed.

"In the beginning, you're fighting back with this person. But in the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day. You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your a** beat every couple of minutes. And he's doing all these crazy things to you."

Paige's relationship with Alberto Del Rio was the darkest time of her life

Paige and Del Rio got engaged in October 2016, after being together for a while. In July 2017, Del Rio was suspended from GFW due to domestic violence issues with Paige. The couple split in late 2017.

Paige's woes didn't end here, though. She suffered a career-ending injury at a house show soon after and had to retire as a result. Thankfully, Paige is in a good place now and is doing well for herself. She has an active Twitch channel, which helps her make good money in addition to her WWE salary. Paige is currently in a relationship with singer Ronnie Radke.