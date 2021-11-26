'Sex and the City': 5 Samantha Jones dialogues that are precious life lessons

Sex and the City explores the friendship between Samantha, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte and how the four women juggle their personal and professional lives.

Even more than two decades after its release, Sex and the City remains one of the most iconic and controversial TV shows ever, later continuing as a series of movies.

Who is Samantha Jones?

Samantha Jones, played so brilliantly by Kim Cattrall, was the feminist pop culture icon that the late 90s so badly needed. At a time where every woman was in a hurry to settle down, get married, and have kids, Samantha proved that there was more in life to be explored.

She was always true to herself and impressively frank about her relationships and sexual desires, making her a controversial character. Here is a compilation of the five best quotes by Samantha Jones that prove that she was ahead of her time and continues to be a very relevant pop culture figure.

1) “Men, babies, doesn’t matter. We are soulmates”

Samantha Jones is the biggest lesson on friendship. In the second movie of Sex and the City, when the four friends go to Abu Dhabi, Samantha rejects a date with a handsome stranger in favor of spending time with the girls. She always put her friends before anything else in the world.

Sex and the City is essentially a show about female friendships, and many a time, the girls agree that they’re soulmates, regardless of what else is going on in their lives. With this quote, Samantha shows that she holds her end of the deal.

2) “I am a try-s**ual. I’ll try anything once”

In an episode of Sex and the City, Carrie’s boyfriend reveals that he is bisexual. Though the world has opened up to alternative sexualities now, it was not so easy back then.

Carrie was grappling to accept the revelation and passed quite a few controversial statements. Samantha steps up to give her opinion on the situation and declares, ‘I am a try-sexual. I’ll try anything once’.

This reveals that Samantha was very progressive and ahead of her time.

3) “You have a lot of nerve to tell me to get a wax”

Samantha is the epitome of body positivity. She is someone who is comfortable in her own skin and absolutely knows her worth. She does not take any flak from a man on how her body looks.

With this quote, Samantha turns the tables on a partner who suggests she get waxed by pointing out that he has plenty of body hair himself. This was a significant quote at the time.

Today, body hair is becoming more acceptable, but it was not so normal back then, and women were shamed for their body hair. Samantha stands up against such norms with her statement.

4) “A guy gets angry in a meeting, he’s a pistol. A woman, she’s emotional”

Samantha could be funny and controversial, as well as reflexive about the state of the world. After Richard hesitates about hiring her because she’s a woman, Samantha makes the observation that men can get away with being emotional at work while women are shamed for it.

With this quote, she drops one of the biggest truth bombs about the inequality women face in the workplace because of their sex.

5) “I love you, but I love me more”

This has to be one of the most iconic Samantha quotes of all time. With this quote, she ends a serious relationship with Smith. Even though she loves him, Samantha ultimately loves herself more and wants to work on her relationship with herself.

Self-love and self-care were vital to Samantha. The quote highlights how important it is to love oneself before loving anyone.

Samantha remains an iconic feminist figure, oozing with confidence and a will to live life on her own terms.

Edited by Ravi Iyer