All you need to know about upcoming Sex and the City reboot as Sarah Jessica Parker takes fans down memory lane

The "Sex and the City" reboot has been officially announced. It has been titled "And Just Like That..." The reboot will bring back the four actors from the original show. The popular show aired from 1998 to 2004. It revolves around four women dealing with the ups and downs of life in New York City. It is based on the author Candace Bushnell’s novel of the same name.

One of the cast members, Sarah Jessica Parker, recently shared a snap with her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the set of the "Sex and the City" reboot. Kim Cattrall will not return for some reason this time. But the other three leading ladies are thrilled about their reunion after a long time.

Parker was seen wearing a pair of her trademark gold aviator sunglasses, a black tank top and light-wash jeans as she showcased her trim waist and toned figure. Kristin Davis sported a white v-neck with a blue skirt along with her dark brown hair in loose curls. Cynthia Nixon was seen in a long gray top, statement necklace, and white trousers.

Sarah Jessica Parker documented her stay on set on her Instagram story. They included a look at the glamorous fitting rooms and their wardrobe. In one of the pictures, with rows of hats, headbands, and designer clutches, the caption reads: “Just some of the hats. We are so spoiled. It is a joy.”

In one of the snaps, Parker shared a snap of a $4,495 Judith Leiber crystal cupcake clutch, that appeared in the first Sex and the City film.

More details about the Sex and the City reboot

"And Just Like That..." will be set in modern-day New York City. Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda will be seen managing their lives in their 50s. Filming is set to start in NYC this summer. The makers are yet to solve some casting issues. Willie Garson, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg and Mario Cantone will reprise their roles in the reboot.

The announcement of the "Sex and the City" reboot has received a divided response from fans of the original show. The series ended in 2004. Things were then taken to the next level where Carrie and Big got married. The original series was a hit. But it has not necessarily aged. It is yet to be seen how the "Sex and the City" reboot will handle the absence of Kim Cattrall.

In the original series, Samantha was fighting breast cancer. Her departure from the "Sex and the City" reboot is not the result of her character being killed. But apart from all this, the return of "Sex and the City" will surely excite its huge fanbase.

