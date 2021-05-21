New York City FC vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of important games this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with New York City FC at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Both teams have had their problems this season and will need to step up in this match.

New York City FC are in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have largely been impressive this season. The New York outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC last week and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 11th place in the league table and will need to turn their season around. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against New England Revolution last week and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

New York City FC and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 16 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in October last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Columbus Crew. New York City FC struggled to impose themselves on the day and will have to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: D-D-W-W-L

Columbus Crew form guide in the MLS: L-L-W-D-D

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Heber, Gedion Zelalem, and Thiago this weekend. Maximiliano Moralez is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Heber, Thiago

Doubtful: Gedion Zelalem, Anton Tinnerholm, Maximiliano Moralez

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew need to win this game

Columbus Crew

Perry Kitchen and Milton Valenzuela are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Pedro Santos is also carrying a niggle at the moment but is likely to be included in the squad.

Injured: Perry Kitchen, Milton Valenzuela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Andres Jasson, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Harrison Afful; Artur, Darlington Nagbe; Luis Diaz, Lucas Zelarayan, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

New York City FC have hit their stride this season and will want to bounce back from a disappointing draw last weekend. The likes of Jesus Medina and Valentin Castellanos can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Columbus Crew have struggled to make an impact in the MLS this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Columbus Crew

