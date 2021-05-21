Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Colorado Rapids at the Banc of California Stadium on Sunday. The two teams are at opposite ends of the Western Conference table and will be intent on winning this game.

Colorado Rapids are in fourth place in the MLS standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Rapids eased past Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, have struggled this season and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have a slight historical advantage over Los Angeles FC and have won four out of eight games played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed three victories against Colorado Rapids and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Los Angeles FC. Colorado Rapids were well below their best on the day and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: L-L-D-D-W

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: W-W-W-L-D

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Star striker Carlos Vela has recovered from his injury and will have to play a pivotal role in this match. Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Erik Duenas against Colorado Rapids this weekend.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Erik Duenas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Braian Galvan and Jonathan Lewis are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Younes Namli is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature against Los Angeles FC.

Injured: Braian Galvan, Jonathan Lewis

Doubtful: Younes Namli

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Moon-Hwan Kim, Jesus Murillo, Tristan Blackmon; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Cole Bassett, Diego Rubio

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids were impressive last year and their formidable squad makes them a force to reckon with this season. The likes of Diego Rubio and Michael Barrios can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Carlos Vela's return will serve as a massive boost to Los Angeles FC going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Colorado Rapids

