Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Football has experienced several stages of evolution over the years but a few aspects of the game have captured the minds of audiences for the past several decades. The concept of an attacking trident that can tear the most well-drilled teams in the sport apart has been tried and tested on several occasions and has, more often than not, succeeded to a devastating degree.

The best players in history have always been surrounded by scintillating individuals who have carved out their own legacies in the sport. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, and Johan Cruyff have often associated themselves with attacking partners capable of going toe-to-toe with their legendary abilities.

Here, we take a look at the ten most lethal attacking trios to have ever graced the beautiful game.

#10 Omar Sivori, John Charles, Giampiero Boniperti

(Juventus)

'Trio Magico' made Juventus a force to reckon with. Image Source: The Totally Football Show

Juventus are arguably the greatest team in the illustrious history of Italian football. The roots of the Bianconeri can be traced to the early 20th century but Juventus were not the superpower they are today until a certain trident of legends graced the club with their presence.

Juventus were languishing in ninth place in the Serie A table when Umberto Agnelli took over as the chairman of the club. The industrialist had massive ambitions for Juventus and brought in English superstar John Charles and Argentine wizard Omar Sivori to propel the club to glory.

The decision to create a trio of superstars worked wonders for Juventus. With John Charles' presence in the penalty area and Omar Sivori's magic, Giampiero Boniperti finally had the support he needed to make Juventus a European superpower.

Juventus' star-studded attack was dubbed 'Trio Magico' and led the club to three Serie A titles and two Italian Cups in four seasons. The Bianconeri have fielded some of the most potent attacking combinations in football history but continue to consider this particular trio as the best in their history.

#9 George Best, Denis Law, Sir Bobby Charlton (Manchester United)

Law, Best, and Charlton were brilliant for Manchester United. Image Source: Tifo Football

Manchester United have had some of the most lethal attacking players in the history of the beautiful game. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole, and Dwight Yorke have carved out their own legacies with Red Devils and have obliterated the English top-flight with their exploits.

The pinnacle of Manchester United's attacking fervour, however, was embodied by the football's 'Holy Trinity.' The trio took the 1960s by storm and paved the way for Manchester United's domination under Sir Matt Busby.

It's 50 years tomorrow (18 Jan) since Best, Law and Charlton played together for the first time. #utdtrinity pic.twitter.com/wtsEr5VRLB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2014

While Denis Law terrorised the opposition with his sheer presence in the penalty area, Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best worked their magic in the midfield to create an unplayable machine that dominated English football for the better part of the decade.

The trinity scored an astonishing 46 goals in a 42-game streak and took turns plundering goals and winning Ballon d'Ors over a span of four seasons. Manchester United have seen a host of brilliant players over the years but may never see another 'Holy Trinity' again.

