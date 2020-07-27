Premier League 2019/20: Team of the season

The curtains have finally been drawn on the 2019/20 edition of the Premier League after a year that will be remembered more for the unfortunate circumstances that have engulfed the world and the beautiful game than for the intriguing battles that have been played out on the pitch.

Liverpool was virtually unstoppable until the end of the Premier League season and won its first Premier League title after 30 years. Jurgen Klopp's juggernaut has firmly placed Liverpool back on top of the perch and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City was far too inconsistent to pose a challenge to the Merseyside giants.

What a season. What a team. 🔴#LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/vI2AsgxVHh — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 26, 2020

Liverpool lifts the Premier League title as Watford, Bournemouth, and Norwich suffer relegation horror

While Liverpool's talented superstars had the time of their lives, it was a disappointing season for Watford and Bournemouth. The two clubs were promoted to the Premier League five years ago and have been relegated in the same season after a tense final day.

Manchester United and Chelsea also punched above their weight this season and have managed to qualify for the Champions League. The two Premier League giants are building imposing squads and will aim to win silverware next season.

While most of the usual suspects have reached and even exceeded expectations this season, a handful of impressive youngsters have also made their mark on the Premier League this season. Liverpool is a predictably dominant force in this eleven but several other stars have also managed to propel their teams to surprising positions in the league table this season.

Goalkeeper - Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson has been sensational this season

Most teams that win the Premier League have one thing in common: a world-class goalkeeper. When Jurgen Klopp decided to splurge an incredible €72.5 million to bring the Brazilian shot-stopper to the Premier League, he was widely ridiculed by fans and pundits alike.

Alisson has since obliterated the burden that his price tag carried and has firmly established himself as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League. The former Roma goalkeeper has made Liverpool's defence infinitely more confident and is capable of pulling off some stunning saves.

Alisson has transformed Jurgen Klopp's side and has proven to be the final piece in Liverpool's jigsaw puzzle. The Brazilian is likely to stay in the Premier League for years to come and is already on his way to becoming a Merseyside legend.

Honourable Mentions: Dean Henderson (Sheffield United), Rui Patricio (Wolves), Ederson (Manchester City), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

