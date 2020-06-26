EPL 2019-20 Champions | 5 key moments that define Liverpool's title-winning campaign

Liverpool won its first EPL title in over three decades after Manchester City lost to Chelsea earlier this week.

Jurgen Klopp's inspirational side has overcome several challenges this season to win the league.

Liverpool fans burst into wild celebrations after the side won its first EPL title in 30 years

In the thirty years since the 1989/90 season, the world of football has seen irreversible and comprehensive changes in the beautiful game. As fans of the EPL walked into a new age of renewed excitement and enthusiasm, little did fans of Liverpool know that they would have to suffer over three decades of indignation and disappointment.

On the 25th of June, 2020, the moment that every Liverpool fan had dreamt of finally came to fruition. There may always be an asterisk next to the 2019/20 EPL season, but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side thoroughly deserve the monumental feat it has accomplished.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side is one of the EPL's best-ever teams

An entire generation of Liverpool fans witnessed their club lifting the EPL title for the first time

Prior to yesterday's events, an entire generation of Liverpool fans had not an inkling of the euphoria that the EPL title had bestowed several times over on the league's other accomplished clubs.

Chelsea's victory over Manchester City will forever be a part of EPL folklore for the sheer magnitude of the moment it had unassumingly created.

Liverpool are currently champions of the:

🏆 Premier League

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Premier League
🏆 Champions League
🏆 Club World Cup

Liverpool sides of stellar quality have tried and failed in the past to end the club's EPL drought. While Liverpool has fielded some exceptional teams in recent years, none have come close to the level of consistency displayed by Jurgen Klopp's group of modern-day legends over the past two years.

Liverpool's EPL triumph may well mark the beginning of a new era for the club. The Merseyside giants have jumped through more than a few hoops to lift the EPL title this season and will go down as one of the best teams to have ever graced the EPL.

5. Liverpool shows trademark fighting spirit against Aston Villa

Liverpool summoned all its strength to overcome Aston Villa

There are very specific qualities that separate EPL champions from the rest of the chasing pack, and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool superstars have certainly shown that they have the mental strength and fortitude to dig deep.

Aston Villa posed one of the biggest challenges to Liverpool's unbeaten EPL streak earlier this season and had taken a shock lead at Villa Park. Liverpool was only bruised but not beaten, however, and an inspirational performance in the last half-hour and goals from Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson gave the EPL giants all three points on the night.

The crucial EPL victory gave Liverpool a six-point lead over Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's side was never able to make up the deficit. As far as displays of character go, Liverpool's performance against Aston Villa was the icing on the cake.

4. Jurgen Klopp sends a warning to EPL rivals with Stamford Bridge triumph

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an excellent free-kick against Chelsea

All too often in the past, Liverpool sides have been accused of putting in dismal performances against the EPL's 'big six.' While Jurgen Klopp had experienced some success over the EPL's biggest clubs, swords of the past still hung over the reds as they visited Chelsea in September of the past year.

Pep Guardiola had made a statement a day before Liverpool's crunch match against Chelsea with a stunning 8-0 massacre of Watford. The ball was in Liverpool's court and the onus was on Jurgen Klopp to show that this Liverpool side was a notch above its predecessors.

The Reds did just that. While Liverpool was not at it fluent best on the day, the inspired EPL side huffed and puffed to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea. The Blues had denied Liverpool the title a few years ago but the Reds may now be able to put the infamous Steven Gerrard incident to bed.

A header from Roberto Firmino and a brilliant trademark free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold announced to the rest of the EPL that Jurgen Klopp was not messing around. From that moment on, Liverpool always looked like the righteous winners of the EPL.

3. Liverpool equals record with incredible comeback against Hammers

Sadio Mane was Liverpool's hero against West Ham

David Moyes visited Anfield with West Ham in February and nearly pulled off a stunning coup. A Pablo Fornals goal in the second half had the EPL league leaders struggling and gasping for breath.

Mohamed Salah did equalise for Liverpool in the second half but with Liverpool's talented stars misfiring, the Reds' unbeaten streak was in grave danger. In the 88th minute, Liverpool's man-of-the-moment Sadio Mane stepped up to hand Liverpool the three points and complete a wonderful comeback at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men would eventually lose to Watford in the following EPL game week but the character and resolve they showed against the Hammers will live long in Anfield's memory.

2. Liverpool trounces Manchester United at Anfield

Liverpool got the better of sworn rivals Manchester United in January

Liverpool and Manchester United have been at loggerheads for longer than anyone can seem to remember. The two EPL giants may experience exhilarating peaks and abysmal lows but there is never any love lost between the two English sides.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United visited Anfield earlier this season with the hope and delaying Liverpool's seemingly inevitable title charge. What followed was a typically astute and clinical Jurgen Klopp performance.

Liverpool have officially overtaken Manchester United as England's most successful club.

A first-half goal from Virgil van Dijk ensured that Liverpool would have a thoroughly comfortable outing at a raucous Anfield Stadium. Manchester United's search for an equaliser cost them dearly in stoppage-time as a blistering Mohamed Salah run condemned the Red Devils to a humiliating defeat.

1. Jurgen Klopp gets one over Pep Guardiola in EPL's clash of the titans

Liverpool's victory over Manchester City was crucial in the context of the EPL table

.With Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool's helm, a gradual and yet sizeable power shift has taken place in the EPL over the past three years. The 2018/19 season saw an incredible title race between Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and the latter's superior squad depth won the Cityzens the title in the end.

Manchester City and Liverpool were the predictable favourites for the 2019/20 edition of the EPL. The two sides met at Anfield in November 2019 and what transpired will become the stuff of legend in the long run.

Manchester City will host their game against champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.



Manchester City will host their game against champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool was nothing short of a juggernaut. Backed by a packed Anfield audience, the EPL league leaders got off a blistering start and scored two quick goals in the first 20 minutes.

Manchester City never looked the same after that point in the season and the rest, as they say, is history.

Also Read: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace: 5 talking points as champions-elect record stunning victory at Anfield | Premier League 2019-20