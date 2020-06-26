EPL Matchday 31 recap: Liverpool crowned champions, Chelsea, Manchester United record statement victories and battle for survival intensifies

Matchday 31 was a landmark moment in English football, as Liverpool were crowned EPL champions for the first time in 30 years.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves also recorded important EPL victories.

Liverpool were crowned EPL champions earlier this week

One team stole all the headlines after Matchday 31 of the EPL, as Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in over 30 years. The Reds brushed aside Crystal Palace at Anfield and went within touching distance of the elusive EPL trophy.

However, their coronation was mathematically confirmed after Chelsea and Manchester City locked horns at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat, a result which put Liverpool in an unassailable position on the EPL standings.

While Liverpool celebrated their historic EPL triumph in style, Chelsea recorded a statement victory to consolidate their position in the top-four. The Blues are just a point adrift of third-placed Leicester City, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elsewhere, Manchester United took another significant step towards securing a Champions League spot for next season, as they recorded a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United. The Blades were once again lacklustre and had no answers to Anthony Martial's brilliance, as the Frenchman scored a stunning hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial was the standout player of the EPL matchday

Similarly, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur also boosted their chances of playing European football, as they both recorded home victories against Bournemouth and West Ham United respectively.

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the EPL after a torrid start to their campaign post the restart. The Gunners suffered back to back defeat against Manchester City and Brighton, as their misery was compounded by a series of injuries to key players.

However, Mikel Arteta's side bounced back with a 2-0 victory against Southampton, as they breathed a sigh of relief after a tumultuous week in the EPL.

Norwich City are running out of time to save their EPL status, as they were beaten for the 20th time this season. Everton were the beneficiaries this time, as a Michael Keane header propelled them to a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Similarly, Aston Villa could also return to the Championship after a solitary season in the top-flight. The Villains got a hard-fought point after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United but need to string together a run of victories to move out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool's dominance has been the story of the season, but the race to avoid the drop could be as close as it's ever been.

EPL Matchday 31 results

Leicester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United (Tomas Soucek 64' OG, Harry Kane 82')

Norwich City 0-1 Everton (Michael Keane 55')

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth (Raul Jimenez 60')

Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa (Dwight Gayle 68', Ahmed Elmohamady 83')

Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United (Anthony Martial 7', 44', 74')

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace (Trent Alexander-Arnold 23', Mohamed Salah 44', Fabinho 55', Sadio Mane 69')

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal (Eddie Nketiah 20', Joe Willock 87')

Burnley 1-0 Watford (Jay Rodriguez 77')

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City (Christian Pulisic 36', Willian 78, Kevin de Bruyne 55')

