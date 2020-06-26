Video of Jurgen Klopp's silky moves on the dance floor after EPL triumph leaves fans in splits

The 52-year-old became the first German manager in history to win the EPL trophy.

Liverpool finally broke their 30 year EPL duck, as the Merseyside giants were crowned champions of England much to the jubilation of everyone involved at the club.

The Reds sealed the EPL title mathematically without kicking a ball on the night, as Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea gave them an unassailable lead in the EPL summit.

Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the squad were together to commemorate the historic occasion, as the players and the coaching staff partied through the night. The German was struggling to hold back the tears, as he spoke to Sky Sports about what a huge deal it was for the club and the city of Liverpool.

Additionally, several videos emerged of the newly crowned EPL champions, as the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah were seen enjoying their night.

The rise and rise of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp... 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GiJ7IqHfAe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2020

EPL giants celebrate historic triumph in style

Klopp was understandably the centre of attention after spearheading Liverpool to the most dominant EPL triumph in history. No team in the history of English football had won the title with seven games to spare, as Liverpool broke yet another record on their way to the elusive trophy.

Amidst all the madness, a video emerged of the German international showing off his moves on the dance floor. With a baseball cap on and a beer in his hand, Klopp was living his best life as he looked to be enjoying one of the best nights of his illustrious career.

The 52-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest managers of the modern era and has already achieved legendary status in Liverpool for his exploits with the EPL giants.

Klopp added the Premier League to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, as he aims to oversee an era of dominance with the Merseyside outfit.