'Cristiano Ronaldo's recommendation stands him in good stead' - Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United seems to have improved by leaps and bounds and a certain Bruno Fernandes has been crucial to the side's excellent performances since the Premier League restart. According to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo played a massive role in bringing the Portuguese midfielder to Old Trafford.

In a discussion with the High Performance Podcast, Manchester United's Norwegian manager claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's recommendation sealed Bruno Fernandes' transfer to the Premier League.

Solskjaer reveals how Bruno Fernandes instantly demanded excellence, shook hands with every staffer and arrived at Man Utd with a glowing reference from Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/0NDXP3FBy6 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 13, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's creative spark in the final third and his ability to pull the strings in the middle of the pitch has made the Red Devils a potent force in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he has a special place in his heart for Manchester United and his role in the Bruno Fernandes transfer has immensely contributed to the fortunes of the club.

Also Read: Frank Lampard reportedly wants Manchester United shot-stopper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Cristiano Ronaldo played a part in Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo have played together for Portugal

Advertisement

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the impact that Bruno Fernandes has had on his squad in a recent interview. The Portuguese maestro has been at the centre of everything good about Manchester United in recent weeks and has become one of the leaders of the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also praised Bruno Fernandes in the past and has claimed that the attacking midfielder is one of the best talents in Portugal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consulted Cristiano Ronaldo before bringing the creative midfielder to Manchester United.

"We've got the chief scouts who do all the scouting, we've got the analysts who analyse and break everything down to a minutest detail. But you can see that with your eye really what talent and quality you’ve got. So obviously Cristiano Ronaldo was an easy goal for me."

Bruno Fernandes is the first Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo to win back-to-back Player of the Month awards in the Premier League ✨ pic.twitter.com/QiQh3bWJp8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 10, 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that he contacted former players Patrice Evra and Cristiano Ronaldo before he finalised the Bruno Fernandes transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo gave his compatriot a glowing recommendation and effectively sealed his move to Manchester United.

"I managed to get through Patrice Evra, I managed to get hold of Cristiano Ronaldo and his recommendation obviously stands Bruno Fernandes in good stead."

Cristiano Ronaldo became a world-class player at Manchester United at the start of his career and terrorised the rest of the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Portuguese forward shared a dressing room with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a brief period at Manchester United and shares a good relationship with the Manchester United manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo was excellent for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has brought the Portuguese magic back to Manchester United over the past two months and has been the driving force behind his side's push for Champions League qualification. The midfielder became the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo to win consecutive Player of the Month awards for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the EPL table and will hope to finish ahead of either Chelsea or Leicester in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Also Read: Twitter erupts in anger as Manchester City's UEFA Champions League ban is overturned