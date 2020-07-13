Chelsea Transfer News: Frank Lampard reportedly wants Manchester United shot-stopper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea is planning to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Stamford Bridge as an alternative to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Henderson has been on loan to Sheffield United this season and has been tremendous between the sticks for the Blades.

Frank Lampard is looking for a new goalkeeper

According to reports published in the English media, Chelsea is set to place a bid for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the upcoming transfer window. The English shot-stopper is currently on loan to Sheffield United and has been very impressive this season.

With Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga enduring a disappointing second season at the club so far, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly looking for a fresh face between the sticks.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought into the Chelsea squad by Maurizio Sarri in the 2018/19 season. After a positive start to his career in the Premier League, the Basque goalkeeper's stock has dwindled over the past year after a series of shocking performances.

Chelsea has been an impressive force in the final third but has struggled defensively this season. Kep Arrizabalaga is not particularly a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge at the moment and has been involved in his fair share of controversy in the past.

Also Read: 5 players who could leave Chelsea this transfer window

Chelsea identifies Dean Henderson as Arrizabalaga's replacement

Advertisement

Dean Henderson has had an excellent season

According to the Express, Chelsea has been impressed by Dean Henderson's performances for Sheffield United this season and will place a bid for the English shot-stopper.

Securing a transfer for the highly-rated goalkeeper will be no mean feat, however. Dean Henderson is still officially a Manchester United player and prying a young talent from a fierce local rival will be a steep ask for Frank Lampard.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is widely considered as the weakest link in Chelsea's defence. The goalkeeper has made far too many high-profile mistakes this season and has failed to justify his price tag.

SAVE FROM DEANO!



Dean Henderson with a big save at the 40 minute mark to keep Chelsea out. pic.twitter.com/jVNR8gqRKq — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 11, 2020

Dean Henderson put in a stunning performance for Sheffield United against Chelsea last week. The English shot-stopper was a behemoth between the sticks as the Blades managed to keep a clean sheet against Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga cut a sorry figure at the other end of the pitch as his side shipped three goals against Sheffield United. The Spanish goalkeeper could have done much better on the pitch and has not impressed Frank Lampard with his efforts this season.

The former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper arrived at Chelsea for a massive transfer fee of £71 million. The Spaniard has done very little to live up to all the hype and has largely been a failure at the club.

Chelsea will struggle to sell the expensive shot-stopper in the current transfer market and may have to keep him in the squad. Dean Henderson is a particularly enterprising alternative to the Basque goalkeeper and may well find a place in Chelsea's starting eleven.

Dean Henderson put in an excellent performance against Chelsea

Manchester United will be keen to hold on to the young talent. Dean Henderson may find his path to the Red Devils' lineup blocked by David de Gea but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he looks forward to working with the young shot-stopper.

Dean Henderson has been tipped to become England's first-choice goalkeeper in the coming years. The youngster will have to find regular playing time to realise his ambitions and Chelsea may well be just the place for Dean Henderson.

Also Read: Manchester United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20