5 players who could leave Chelsea this transfer window

Chelsea has undergone a renaissance under Frank Lampard and may have to let some players go at the end of the season.

The London giants are currently investing in youth and may have to sell some of their more experienced stars in the upcoming transfer window.

Willian is likely to leave Chelsea in the coming months

Chelsea has had a surprisingly refreshing season under Frank Lampard. The Blues were excluded from discussions regarding the Premier League's best teams and while Chelsea is still a distance away from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, Frank Lampard has started to build something particularly special at the London club.

The signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have given Chelsea renewed hope ahead of the next season. Frank Lampard is building a core of young and talented players at Chelsea and his formidable squad will be in contention to win silverware next season.

BREAKING: Chelsea have completed a deal to sign striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

Chelsea is set to lose key squad players in the upcoming transfer window

Pedro will leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea is losing Spanish winger Pedro to Serie A in the upcoming transfer window. The former Barcelona forward has been a crucial player at times for the Blues in the past but has decided that it is time for a new adventure.

Olivier Giroud's impressive form since the Premier League restart has earned him a contract extension at the club. Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is also likely to stay at the club as rumours of his departure have died down considerably.

With fresh young talent into the club, Chelsea may also look to offload a few ageing stars in a bid to provide the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic with more playing time next season. Some of Chelsea's stars may also be lured away from the club by Europe's biggest teams.

Here, we take a look at five Chelsea stars who could potentially leave the club at the end of the season.

#5 Michy Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi has struggled this season

Michy Batshuayi has cut a forlorn figure at the sidelines for Chelsea this season. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has been ousted from the starting eleven by Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud and is likely to leave the club in the summer.

The arrival of Timo Werner also spells doom for the tenacious and opportunistic striker. Batshuayi has started only one Premier League game this season and is yet to start a Champions League match. The striker has made 19 substitute appearances and his statistics tell a sorry tale.

Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Aston Villa are currently interested in the Chelsea striker and it might be in Batshuayi's best interests to accept a move away from the club.

#4 Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri has not found a place at the club

All has not gone as planned at Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri. The Italian left-back has struggled for playing time this season and is regularly kept out of the starting eleven by Cesar Azpilicueta.

With only 14 Premier League appearances this season, Emerson is not particularly a fan favourite at Chelsea. At 25 years of age, the left-back is nearing the peak of his career and will not want to spend it languishing on Chelsea's bench.

Chelsea's heated pursuit of Premier League sensation Ben Chilwell will also not bode well for the former Roma defender. The left-back reportedly handed in a transfer request earlier this week and is likely to leave the club.

#3 N'golo Kante

N'golo Kante is one of Chelsea's most important players

N'golo Kante is probably the most surprising inclusion on this list and is arguably the only departure that Chelsea will not be particularly happy with. Kante has been a crucial part of the Chelsea lineup under several managers over the years and his absence will not be easy to cope with.

According to recent reports, Spanish giants Real Madrid have shown a legitimate interest in the tenacious midfielder and may place a bid for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Kante to Real Madrid?



According to Diario Sport, Zinedine Zidane is ready to greenlight a £70 million bid for the Chelsea midfielder.



Thoughts? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/B6KYn0ohfb — Goal (@goal) October 7, 2019

Real Madrid usually gets what it wants and Chelsea will have to be wary of a big-money move in the summer. With Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, and Ross Barkley staking claims to Chelsea's midfield places, Kante may not be as indispensable as he once was but it remains a fact that Chelsea does not have a direct replacement for the talented midfielder.

#2 Jorginho

Jorginho usually comes on as a substitute for Frank Lampard

Chelsea's Italian maestro was an irreplaceable cog under Maurizio Sarri's midfield and started almost every game under the current Juventus manager. Under Frank Lampard, however, the midfielder does not seem to be guaranteed a place in the starting eleven.

Lampard has been giving Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount plenty of playing time in Chelsea's midfield and reports have emerged that claim that the former Napoli midfielder is feeling ignored by the manager.

Frank Lampard refuted those claims after Chelsea's narrow victory against Crystal Palace and heaped praise on Jorginho for coming off the bench and adding a modicum of control to Chelsea's game. Jorginho will want to be in the starting eleven more often, however, and will find plenty of suitors in the transfer market.

#1 Willian

Willian may not stay at Chelsea

Willian has been one of Chelsea's most important players over the years and has stood by the club through thick and thin. The Brazilian winger is currently engaged in a contract dispute with his club and is likely to leave at the end of the season.

Chelsea 'reopen Willian contract talks' as Frank Lampard has Arsenal and Spurs fear

Willian's potential availability at the end of the season has attracted plenty of interest from Chelsea's fiercest Premier League rivals. Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly watching Willian's contract situation with keen interest and will place a bid for the winger.

Frank Lampard has managed the get the best out of Willian and seems to have placed his trust in the Brazilian this season. It is possible, however, that Willian is looking for a change after seven years at the club and may well leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

